Poland says 'hostile objects' downed in its airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine

Firefighters putting out a fire at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region following Russian drone strike on September 8, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

Poland said Wednesday it had scrambled aircraft alongside allies to shoot down "hostile objects" violating its airspace during a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, a first for a NATO country during the war.

"Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: "We are in constant contact with NATO command."

The incursion came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, including in the western city of Lviv, around 50 miles (80 kilometres) from the Polish border.

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of NATO members -- including Poland -- several times during Russia's three-and-a-half-year war, but a NATO country has never attempted to shoot them down.

A cornerstone of the Western military alliance is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

The operational command of Poland's military slammed the "unprecedented" airspace violations, saying it had spotted around a dozen drone-type objects and downed some of them.

"This is an act of aggression that has created a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that weapons had been used against the invading objects, saying on social media that an "operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway".

The Polish government announced it will hold an "extraordinary" cabinet meeting at 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

The operation came as authorities closed the airspace over part of the country, according to a statement from Warsaw's main Chopin Airport, where flights were halted.

It comes a day after Poland's newly elected nationalist President Karol Nawrocki warned that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to invade more countries after launching his war in Ukraine.

"We do not trust Vladimir Putin's good intentions," Nawrocki told reporters Tuesday at a press conference in Helsinki.

"We believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries."

NATO-member Poland, a major supporter of Ukraine, hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the war-torn country.

Last month, Warsaw said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in eastern Poland, calling the incident a "provocation".

Poland in 2023 said a Russian missile had crossed into its airspace to strike Ukraine.

And in November 2022, two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on a village near the border.