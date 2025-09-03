Trump dismisses 'fake news' after death, illness rumours go viral

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy shows US President Donald Trump his phone as makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

From manipulated images to out-of-context photos, false claims that Donald Trump is seriously ill -- or even dead -- have swirled online, with the misinformation persisting even after the US president publicly rejected it on Tuesday.

At a White House press conference, Trump dismissed social media rumors about his health as "fake news," following the 79-year-old's noticeable absence from public appearances and press events last week.

Since last Friday, there were around 104,000 mentions of the hashtag "Trump dead" on the Elon Musk-owned platform X, generating a cumulative 35.3 million views, according to an analysis from the misinformation watchdog NewsGuard.

Some social media users cited online maps purportedly showing road closures near Maryland's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as evidence that Trump was being treated for a serious ailment at the facility.

But there were no credible reports of road closures around the medical facility.

Other social media users shared an image of an ambulance parked outside the White House, claiming it was taken last month and citing it as evidence of a health crisis involving Trump.

It was actually an old photo posted by a journalist on X in April 2023 -- while Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, was still in office, according to NewsGuard.

Some users claiming that Trump was dead shared an out-of-context image of the White House flag flying at half-staff, a traditional gesture used to honor the death of a prominent official.

In reality, Trump had issued a proclamation last week ordering flags at the White House, military posts, and naval stations across the country to be lowered in honor of the victims of a school shooting in Minneapolis.

Some users also posted a zoomed-in image of Trump's face, claiming it showed a deep line above his eye that indicated a recent stroke.

But NewsGuard found that the original image was out-of-focus and showed no signs of a line over Trump's eye. The image used in the false posts was digitally enhanced using an AI tool.

The misinformation -- which appeared to originate from liberal anti-Trump accounts on X, Bluesky, and Instagram -- persisted even after Trump stated on Truth Social over the weekend: "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE."

The falsehoods continued to circulate following Trump's press conference on Tuesday, where he publicly dismissed the health rumors.

Shortly after the conference, one Bluesky account falsely claimed that the "White House just announced" the president was dead.

The falsehoods highlight how facts are increasingly under assault on a misinformation-filled internet landscape, an issue exacerbated by public distrust of institutions and traditional media.

The health of US presidents has always been closely watched, but with the White House seeing its two oldest ever occupants since 2017 the scrutiny is now heavier than ever.

Trump -- the oldest man ever to be elected US president -- has alleged that Democrats covered up the mental and physical decline of Biden, who was 82 when he left office in January.

Biden's health was a key issue in the 2024 election, and the then-president was forced to drop his campaign for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.