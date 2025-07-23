×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

UniCredit boosts outlook after ending bid for Banco BPM

By AFP | Jul. 23, 2025
Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker (L) and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni .[AFP]

Italy's UniCredit posted a sharp rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday despite lower revenues, a day after it withdrew its offer for smaller rival Banco BPM due to government interference.

Late Tuesday, UniCredit said it was withdrawing its bid for Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM, blaming restrictions on the deal imposed by the Italian government while calling it a "missed opportunity" for shareholders.

The country's second-largest bank posted net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) versus 2.68 billion euros in last year's second quarter, a nearly 25 percent rise.

Excluding one-off items, UniCredit said its net profit stood at 2.9 billion euros, up eight percent, above analysts' average estimates of 2.5 billion euros.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Shares of UniCredit rose by 2.5 percent to 59.54 euros just after the opening of the Milan stock exchange, while those of Banco BPM fell 4.27 percent to 9.88 euros.

Revenues fell, however, by 3.3 percent to 6.13 billion from 6.3 billion euros in the quarter, hit by hedging costs associated with UniCredit's Commerzbank stake.

Looking ahead, UniCredit said it was boosting its net income outlook for 2025 to 10.5 billion euros, above its earlier expectation of 9.3 billion euros.

The results demonstrated how "a transitional year" turned into the bank's "best year ever", UniCredit said in a statement.

UniCredit said one-off items impacted its second quarter, including the equity consolidation of its 9.9 percent Commerzbank stake and acquisition of life insurance joint ventures.

"As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, we anticipate boosting revenue and net profit through the internalisation of life insurance and the equity consolidation of Alpha Bank10 and Commerzbank," it said.

UniCredit also said it would begin a 3.6 billion euros share buy-back "as soon as practicable".

The surprise announcement of UniCredit's withdrawal brought to an end a protracted tug-of-war since November, pitting UniCredit against BPM and the Italian government, which opposed the potential deal originally valued at 10.1 billion euros ($11.9 billion).

While Banco BPM considered the move hostile and the offer insufficient, Italy's government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni similarly opposed it, as it would have thwarted its plans to create a third banking group in Italy, comprising Banco BPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

The point of contention for UniCredit was the government's so-called "golden power" provision, which it exercised in April and which cited national security concerns due to UniCredit's operations in Russia.

The provision allows the government to set certain restrictive conditions on takeovers in strategic sectors, such as banking.

Those included an obligation for UniCredit to maintain the level of loans granted in Italy for a certain period of time, and to cease all activity in Russia.

Earlier in July, the European Commission warned Italy that the provision was in potential violation of EU law, and UniCredit on Tuesday cited the "continued uncertainty" caused by the provision as the reason for it dropping its bid. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Italy's Unicredit Banco BPM Bank European Commission Giorgia Meloni
.

Latest Stories

Russell's sparkling farewell in vain as Australia sprint to T20 win
Russell's sparkling farewell in vain as Australia sprint to T20 win
World
By AFP
8 mins ago
KDF hoping to close gap as they eye National Boxing League title
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
24 mins ago
'I'm ready to sacrifice my ambitions to support Gen Zs,'- Wajackoyah
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another scandal hits E-citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 40 mins ago
Another scandal hits E-citizen
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
By Nancy Gitonga 50 mins ago
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
Heirs at war: Kihika Kimani's widows, children clash over Sh600 million legacy
By Daniel Chege 3 hrs ago
Heirs at war: Kihika Kimani's widows, children clash over Sh600 million legacy
Free at last: A mother's 14-year fight brings son home from Saudi prison
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
Free at last: A mother's 14-year fight brings son home from Saudi prison
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved