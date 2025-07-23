×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

China says US withdrawal from UNESCO not behaviour of 'responsible country'

By AFP | Jul. 23, 2025
 UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay delivers a speech to announce the United States' request to return to the institution, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on June 12, 2023. [File, AFP]

China has expressed regret over the United States' decision to withdraw from the UN cultural and education agency UNESCO.

"This is not the action that a responsible major country should take," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"China has always firmly supported the work of UNESCO," he added.

The United States said on Tuesday it would quit UNESCO, best known for establishing world heritage sites, claiming it was biased against Israel and promoted "divisive" causes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

US President Donald Trump also ordered the country's withdrawal from UNESCO in 2017 during his first term. President Joe Biden later reestablished membership.

This latest withdrawal will take effect in December 2026.

Since taking office, Trump has indicated he would pull the United States out of several multilateral institutions -- including the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement -- and has launched punishing trade tariffs against allies and foes alike.

China, meanwhile, has sought to promote itself as a responsible major power by expressing support for the United Nations and other international bodies.

"This is already the third time that the US has withdrawn from UNESCO, and it has long been in arrears with its membership fees," Guo told reporters Wednesday.

"We call on all countries to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and take concrete actions to support the international system with the UN at its core," he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Donald Trump US Leaves UNESCO Withdrawal From UNESCO UN Cultural Body
.

Latest Stories

Russell's sparkling farewell in vain as Australia sprint to T20 win
Russell's sparkling farewell in vain as Australia sprint to T20 win
World
By AFP
8 mins ago
KDF hoping to close gap as they eye National Boxing League title
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
23 mins ago
'I'm ready to sacrifice my ambitions to support Gen Zs,'- Wajackoyah
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another scandal hits E-citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 40 mins ago
Another scandal hits E-citizen
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
By Nancy Gitonga 50 mins ago
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
Heirs at war: Kihika Kimani's widows, children clash over Sh600 million legacy
By Daniel Chege 3 hrs ago
Heirs at war: Kihika Kimani's widows, children clash over Sh600 million legacy
Free at last: A mother's 14-year fight brings son home from Saudi prison
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
Free at last: A mother's 14-year fight brings son home from Saudi prison
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved