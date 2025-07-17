×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Pope Leo to visit Turkey for Council of Nicaea anniversary

By AFP | Jul. 17, 2025
Pope Leo XIV hopes to visit Turkey in what could be his first overseas trip as pontiff. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV confirmed Thursday he hoped to visit Turkey in the coming months for a Christian religious commemoration, in what could be his first overseas trip as pontiff.

"I hope to be able to meet you again in a few months to take part in the ecumenical commemoration of the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea," Leo said at a meeting with members of an Orthodox and Catholic pilgrimage from the United States.

This year marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a milestone in Church history, held in what is now the Turkish city of Iznik.

Convened by the emperor Constantine in 325 AD, the council was the first to bring together Christian bishops from across the Roman Empire.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

It resulted in a statement of faith -- the Nicene Creed -- intended to exclude certain heresies.

The creed confirmed there was one God who exists in three parts -- the Father, the Son Jesus and the Holy Spirit -- which remains key doctrine for most Christian denominations.

The late Pope Francis was to visit Turkey for the anniversary of the Nicaea Council in May, but the trip was cancelled due to his ill health before he died on April 21 at the age of 88.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, has indicated that Leo wanted to go to Turkey, mentioning November 30, Saint Andrew's Day, as a possible date

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pope Leo XIV Cardinal Robert Prevost The Vatican
.

Latest Stories

Heatwave grips Egypt, prompts widespread warnings
Heatwave grips Egypt, prompts widespread warnings
Africa
By Xinhua
6 mins ago
Schools are struggling in silence, says PS Bitok
Education
By Mike Kihaki
9 mins ago
Harambee Stars tipped to lift 2024 CHAN trophy
Football
By Ochieng Oyugi
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wasn't me! How officer denied shooting Rex Masai despite evidence
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Wasn't me! How officer denied shooting Rex Masai despite evidence
How politicians are using the tribal card to divide Kenyans
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 hrs ago
How politicians are using the tribal card to divide Kenyans
Why NCIC is the executive's lapdog
By Brian Otieno and Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Why NCIC is the executive's lapdog
How Sh2.2 billion was swindled in EduAfya scheme
By Josphat Thiong’o 7 hrs ago
How Sh2.2 billion was swindled in EduAfya scheme
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved