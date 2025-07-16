×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Thai ex-PM Thaksin appears on stand in royal defamation case

By AFP | Jul. 16, 2025
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra addresses the SPLASH - Soft Power Forum 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on July 9, 2025. [AFP]

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra testified in court on Wednesday, seeking to defend himself against royal defamation charges in a watershed case for his faltering political dynasty.

Thaksin faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted in the closed-door trial in Bangkok, where he stands accused of breaching strict lese majeste laws that shield Thailand's royal family from abuse and criticism.

For the past quarter-century, the 75-year-old telecoms magnate has been a defining figure of Thai politics, founding a political clan which has jousted with the traditional pro-royal, pro-military elite.

But his prosecution -- combined with the suspension of his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, this month -- represents a dramatic waning of their family's political fortune, analysts say.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The prosecution's case revolves around remarks Thaksin made to South Korean media a decade ago. A verdict is not expected for several weeks.

Thaksin's lawyer Winyat Chatmontri told AFP he gave testimony in the morning "and will continue throughout the rest of the day".

Around 50 Thaksin supporters gathered at the courthouse wearing shirts the red colour of his political movement and emblazoned with a portrait of his face.

"He is a very talented guy," 79-year-old retired accountant Vaew Wilailak told AFP. "But from past experience, bad people just want to get rid of him."

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years in exile, following a military coup which ousted him from the premiership he won in two elections.

He returned the day his family's Pheu Thai party took office at the head of a coalition government backed by their conservative former enemies, fuelling suspicions a backroom deal had been struck.

Thaksin was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison on graft and abuse of power charges -- later reduced to one year by a pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

But political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai told AFP: "There is always someone within the establishment who sees him as a threat to Thai society."

In recent interviews, Thaksin affirmed his loyalty to the monarchy and expressed gratitude for the king's pardon.

Speaking to AFP outside the court on the trial's opening day on July 1, Thaksin's lawyer Winyat said his client appeared "chill" despite the seriousness of the case.

On the same day, Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn was suspended by the Constitutional Court pending an ethics probe into her conduct during a leaked diplomatic phone call discussing a deadly border clash between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia.

In the call, Paetongtarn referred to Cambodian ex-leader Hun Sen as "uncle" and described a Thai military commander as an "opponent" -- sparking backlash for seeming to kowtow to a foreign statesman and undermine her own country's military.

Pheu Thai's coalition has been abandoned by key conservative backers over the call, leaving it with a razor-thin parliamentary majority steered by a caretaker prime minister. 

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Royal Defamation Charges South Korean Media Thailand's Royal Family
.

Latest Stories

Why Kericho youth are upset with UDA party symbol
Why Kericho youth are upset with UDA party symbol
Politics
By Nikko Tanui
13 mins ago
Understanding childhood trauma hidden in rites of passage
Wellness
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
25 mins ago
Morgan Heritage names Jemere Morgan new lead singer after Peetah's death
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Reign of anarchy: Rapid slide into unrest raises fears of 2027 election violence
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Reign of anarchy: Rapid slide into unrest raises fears of 2027 election violence
How ghost students and schools gobbled up Sh3.7b in capitation
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
How ghost students and schools gobbled up Sh3.7b in capitation
Cover-up claims as civil society details Saba Saba crackdown horror
By Benard Orwongo 3 hrs ago
Cover-up claims as civil society details Saba Saba crackdown horror
Power of smartphone: From status symbol to modern employment tool
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Power of smartphone: From status symbol to modern employment tool
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved