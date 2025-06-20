×
Pope warns of AI risks to young brains

By AFP | Jun. 20, 2025
When Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV warned on Friday of the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on the intellectual development of young people, saying it could damage their grip on reality.

Since he was elected head of the Catholic Church on May 8, the pope -- a mathematics graduate -- has repeatedly warned of the risks associated with AI but this is the first time he has spoken out exclusively on the subject.

"All of us... are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development," the American pope warned in a written message to participants at the second Rome Conference on AI.

"No generation has ever had such quick access to the amount of information now available through AI.

"But again, access to data -- however extensive -- must not be confused with intelligence," Leo told business leaders, policymakers and researchers attending the annual conference.

While welcoming the use of AI in "enhancing research in healthcare and scientific discovery", the pope said it "raises troubling questions on its possible repercussions" on humanity's "distinctive ability to grasp and process reality".

Pope Leo himself has been the target of deep fake videos and audio messages published on social media in recent weeks.

An AFP investigation earlier this month identified dozens of YouTube and TikTok pages broadcasting AI-generated messages masquerading as genuine comments from the pope in English or Spanish.

A survey from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism this week found significant numbers of young people in particular were using chatbots to get headlines and updates.

The Catholic Church has attempted to influence ethical thinking surrounding the use of new technologies in recent years under Leo's predecessor Francis.

In 2020, the Vatican initiated the Rome Call for AI Ethics -- signed by Microsoft, IBM, the United Nations, Italy and a host of universities -- urging transparency and respect for privacy.

