The Standard

Freedom hero Fred Kubai's widow sues State in Sh11m award dispute

By Kamau Muthoni | Jan. 9, 2026

Independence hero Fred Kubai's widow Christina Gakuhi being led to the Milimani Law Courts cells on October 29, 2014. [File, Standard]

The widow of Independence hero Fred Kubai, Christina Gakuhi has sued the Interior Principal Secretary in a bid to compel him to pay Sh11 million plus interest, in what could rank among Kenya’s most costly blunders by security agencies.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

