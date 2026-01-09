×
The Standard

Near 'poetic justice' as MP Babu looks down the barrel of Alai's misfiring gun

By Peter Kimani | Jan. 9, 2026
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. [File, Standard]

The story so far is that two politicians, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had a face-off to mark the New Year, and which left Babu pretty shaken after staring down the barrel of Alai’s gun.

Kileleshwa and Embakasi areas do not share a neighbour, so I cannot comprehend their enmity.

I hear a gun was cocked and the trigger pulled, not once, not twice, but three times, so if Babu, who’s charismatic and charming, in the same way one would say Alai is dull and unexciting b, should consider establishing one of those evangelical churches built around the mythology that his life was spared to save mankind.

But Babu has a more immediate ambition of unseating Johnson Sakaja as the governor of Nairobi, so the church manenos may have to wait. Babu claims it was his candidature that so infuriated Alai that he fished out his gun and aimed at him.

Other accounts are that Alai had attempted to use his gun to stop Babu running his mouth to further malign his wife online, where some unnamed online army had sullied her reputation at Babu’s instigation. Babu is reported to have responded that he couldn’t possibly have done that given that he doesn’t know Alai’s wife.

Had Babu been shot, and I’m glad he was not—you have to be clear what you wish for these politicians—it’d have been a case of poetic justice, to use the precise English expression, because a few years ago, Babu was charged with shooting and maiming one DJ Evolve. 

