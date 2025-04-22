The Standard

Trump says Pope Francis 'loved the world,' will attend funeral

By AFP | Apr. 22, 2025

 

Worshippers pay their respects to the late Pope Francis at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne on April 22, 2025. [AFP]

President Donald Trump and his White House predecessor, Joe Biden, led the way in paying respects from the United States to Pope Francis, who died Monday at 88.

Trump, who had a sometimes thorny relationship with Francis, said in a social media post Monday that he would travel to Rome with First Lady Melania Trump to attend the funeral.

A date for the funeral has not yet been announced, and it was not immediately clear if Trump's Rome visit would be combined with one previously announced during his meeting last week with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, and at federal properties across the globe.

"He was a good man, he worked hard and loved the world," the president said at a White House event marking Easter.

Trump had earlier posted on social media: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Biden, who was only the second Roman Catholic to serve as US president, hailed the late pope as "unlike any who came before him."

"Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him," Biden wrote on X alongside a picture of him and the pontiff.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also a Catholic, said he was "saddened" and added "we unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church."

There were also statements from top congressional leaders, with senior Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer citing the late Pope's "compassion and love for the less fortunate."

"His papacy will be remembered as a beacon of light and hope against the darkness. My prayers are with the billions of people today who are mourning his loss."

The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, said the pope had "humbly" served the poor and recalled a 2015 address by Francis to a joint session of Congress as a "triumphant, bipartisan" event.

Former vice president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November's presidential election, hailed Pope Francis as "a visionary leader who dedicated his life to service and justice."

"He encouraged us to protect our planet, championed a more inclusive church, and cared for all of God's children, especially the most vulnerable among us," she posted on X.







