The Standard

Exploration firm restarts search for missing plane after 10 years

By AFP | 10h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

A fresh search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been launched. [VOA]

A fresh search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been launched more than a decade after the plane went missing in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.

Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity has resumed the hunt for the missing plane, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said Tuesday.

Loke told reporters contract details between Malaysia and the firm were still being finalised but welcomed the "the proactiveness of Ocean Infinity to deploy their ships" to begin the search for the plane which went missing in March 2014.

Loke added that details on how long the search would last had not been negotiated yet.

He also did not provide details on when exactly the British firm kicked off its hunt.

The Malaysian government in December had said it had agreed to launch a new search for MH370, which disappeared more than a decade ago.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.

"They (Ocean Infinity) have convinced us that they are ready," said Loke.

"That's why the Malaysian government is proceeding with this," he added.

In December, Loke had said new search would be on the same "no find, no fee" principle as Ocean Infinity's previous search, with the government only paying out if it finds the aircraft.

The contract was for 18 months and Malaysia would pay $70 million to the company if the plane was found, Loke previously had said.

Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, carried out an unsuccessful hunt in 2018.

The company's first efforts followed a massive Australia-led search for the aircraft that lasted three years before it was suspended in January 2017.

The Australia-led search covered 120,000 square kilometres in the Indian Ocean but found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

The plane's disappearance has long been the subject of theories -- ranging from the credible to outlandish -- including that veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had gone rogue.

A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.

Related Topics

Ocean Infinity Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 Malaysian Plane Missing
.

Latest Stories

JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
National
By David Njaaga
49 mins ago
Health ministry dismisses RUPHA's Sh30 billion claim, pledges NHIF bill reconciliation
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Barcelona face rivals Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final showdown
Football
By Standard Sports
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
By Antony Gitonga 6 hrs ago
University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
Raila Odinga caged...
By Patrick Beja 13 hrs ago
Raila Odinga caged...
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
By George Njunge 1 day ago
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
By Julius Chepkwony 1 day ago
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved