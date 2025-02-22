Pope begins second week in hospital, cancels Angelus prayer

Pope Francis brings a white rose to the Virgin Mary during his weekly general audience at St Peter's square on December 9, 2015 at the Vatican.[AFP]

Pope Francis began a second week in hospital on Saturday, alert but still "not out of danger", as top cardinals sought to dampen speculation about his future.

The Vatican press office confirmed the Argentine pontiff would not deliver his usual weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, saying the text would be published, as it was last weekend.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, but it turned into pneumonia in both lungs, causing widespread alarm.

His doctors told a press conference on Friday there was no imminent risk to his life but he was "not out of danger".

In an early morning update on Saturday, the Vatican said simply: "Pope Francis rested well."

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013, but has suffered numerous health issues in recent years, and underwent major sugery in 2021 and 2023.

This latest hospitalisation has cast doubt over Francis's ability to continue as leader of world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, fuelling speculation over his potential resignation -- and who might take over.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told Italy's Corriere della Sera daily that such discussion was normal but said he would not enter into "useless speculation".

"Now we are thinking about the health of the Holy Father, his recovery, his return to the Vatican: these are the only things that matter," the cardinal said.

In the interview published Saturday, Parolin said he had yet to see the pope himself, saying he was available but so far there was no need.

"It is better if he remains protected and has as few visitors as possible, to allow him to rest and make the treatment he is undergoing more effective," he added.

Pope 'in good spirits

Francis, who is staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, has been moving between his bed, a chair and an adjacent chapel where he prays.

He has been doing some work, the Vatican says, and on Wednesday received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a 20-minute visit.

He will remain in hospital "at least for all next week", Professor Sergio Alfieri, who leads the pope's medical team at the Gemalli, said Friday.

He said the pontiff's condition has been slightly improving, allowing doctors to incrementally lower the amount of medication he is taking.

The pope was "in good spirits", very lucid and making jokes despite difficulty breathing, he added.

"Is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger," Alfieri said, but added: "If you then ask whether he is in danger of dying at this moment, the answer is still no."

Francis has said the papacy is a job for life, but has also left the door open to resigning like his predecessor Benedict XVI.

He has often joked about the scheming his health woes inevitably prompt, particularly among those who oppose his attempts at reform.

After undergoing colon surgery in 2021, he joked that "they were preparing the conclave", the meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope following a death or resignation.

A lot of respect

Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi told the Corriere on Friday he did not rule out Francis stepping down.

But Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, who leads the Holy See's powerful Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said he had heard no particular manouevring this time.

"I don't see a pre-conclave environment, I don't see more conversations on a potential successor than there were a year ago," he told Argentina's La Nacion daily.

"So far I perceive a lot of respect."

The pope maintains a punishing work schedule, and in September made an epic 12-day tour to the Asia-Pacific.

But he has suffered increasing health issues, from his colon surgery to a hernia operation in 2023.

He is also overweight and suffers constant hip and knee pain, which force him to use a wheelchair most of the time.