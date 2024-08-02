The Standard

Slain Hamas chief to be buried in Qatar as militants ready response

By AFP | 5h ago
Haniyeh, who lived in Doha, will be buried in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital. [AFP]

Mourners arrived at a Qatari mosque on Friday to farewell Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that deepened fears of wider war.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian armed group's political chief, played a key role in mediated talks aiming to end nearly 10 months of war between his Islamist movement and Israel in Gaza.

His killing triggered calls for revenge and raised questions about the continued viability of such negotiations.

Haniyeh, who lived in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office, will be buried in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, after funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque, the Gulf emirate's largest.

His killing is among several incidents since April that have sent regional tensions soaring during the Gaza war which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Turkey and Pakistan announced a day of mourning on Friday to honour Haniyeh, while Hamas called for a "day of furious rage".

Hours before the prayers, hundreds of mourners had already arrived at the Doha mosque.

Most donned scarves bearing the Palestinian flag or traditional keffiyeh patterns for the ceremony held under tight security.

Doha traffic police and Qatar's internal security forces monitored all approaches and police lined highway embankments adjoining the mosque grounds.

Related Topics

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Palestine
.

Latest Stories

Women's rights group faults Ruto for few women slots in cabinet
Women's rights group faults Ruto for few women slots in cabinet
National
By Harrison Ngola
18 mins ago
I'm worth Sh31m and don't own a car, says youngest CS nominee
National
By Brian Otieno
31 mins ago
UDA ousts Malala despite dawn court order stopping NEC
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State House ignores Ruto's cutbacks, pursues lavish provisions
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium State House ignores Ruto's cutbacks, pursues lavish provisions
Kalonzo, Kioni vow to defend Gachagua against impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Kalonzo, Kioni vow to defend Gachagua against impeachment
Cartels, graft at Health ministry will test nerve of Dr Barasa
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Premium Cartels, graft at Health ministry will test nerve of Dr Barasa
Why Kalonzo won't follow Munya, Karua to bolt out of Azimio
By Ndungu Gachane 21 hrs ago
Premium Why Kalonzo won't follow Munya, Karua to bolt out of Azimio
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved