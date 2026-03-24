13 Nairobi schools benefit from new ICT labs, sanitation upgrade

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy Director at the State Department for Basic Education, Florence Musalia lauded the partnership terming it a milestone.

At least 13 public schools in Nairobi are set to benefit from newly installed ICT and sanitation facilities under a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education and education stakeholders.

The programme, which targets urban informal settlements, is expected to improve learning conditions in 55 public schools serving more than 100,000 learners across the country.

The new facilities were officially unveiled on Tuesday, including an ICT laboratory at Salama Primary School and a sanitation block at Huruma Primary School, where 2,700 learners had previously shared inadequate toilet facilities.

Deputy Director at the State Department for Basic Education, Florence Musalia, who presided over the launch, praised the partnership between the ministry and Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), describing it as a key step towards improving education standards.

“A healthy learner is able to attend school regularly. I urge school heads to ensure that these facilities are well maintained,” she said.

SHOFCO Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Odede called on more stakeholders to invest in vulnerable learners, noting that many children from disadvantaged backgrounds lack opportunities to excel.

“Our own schools in Kibera and Mathare have shown what is possible. Children from the neediest backgrounds can perform just as well academically with the right support,” he said.

Odede added that the organisation is working with the government to improve public schools already serving these communities. “We want every child to be learning, safe and healthy, with well-supported teachers and engaged parents,” he said.

The intervention comes amid concerns over gaps in public education.

A recent report by Usawa Agenda and Zizi Afrique Foundation found that only 21 per cent of teachers in public junior schools are trained in STEM subjects, while 35 per cent of schools lack a STEM teacher altogether. Nearly half of learners also lack access to STEM laboratory facilities.

Sanitation challenges have also been a major concern, with an average of 66 boys and 62 girls sharing a single toilet—more than double the Ministry of Education’s recommended ratio.

However, the new facilities have already improved conditions. At Huruma Primary School, the pupil-to-toilet ratio for girls has dropped from 1:99 to 1:68, and for boys from 1:83 to 1:58.

Similarly, at Salama Primary School, the ratio has improved from 1:86 to 1:65 for girls and from 1:112 to 1:84 for boys, marking a significant step towards safer and more conducive learning environments.