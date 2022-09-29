SECTIONS

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate says

By Associated Press | 1d ago

Member of the British Royal Family stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. [Courtesy, AP]

Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death.

The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.

Many want to visit the tomb of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. It is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen’s name is inscribed on the ledger stone in brass letter inlays, alongside the names of her husband, mother and father.

Among the early arrivals was Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, who got to the castle at 7:30 a.m., well ahead of the 10 a.m. opening time. She was also one of the first in line as tens of thousands of people shuffled through Westminster Hall over four days to see the queen’s lying in state before her funeral.

Daley said she felt emotional thinking about the monarch’s death on Sept. 8, as well as that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

“The castle feels like empty, gloomy. Nobody’s living in it. You know, you’ve lost the queen, you’ve lost the duke, you lost the corgis,” Daly said, referring to Elizabeth’s beloved dogs. “It’s like when you’ve sold your house and all the history is gone.”

To visit the chapel, royal fans have to buy a ticket to Windsor Castle. The price for adults is 26.50 pounds, or $28.75, Sunday through Friday, and 28.50 on Saturdays.

The memorial chapel sits within the walls of St. George’s Chapel, where many members of the royal family are buried. It has also been the venue for several royal weddings, including the marriage of Prince Harry to the former Meghan Markle in 2018.

Related Topics

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth Cause Of Death British Royal Family
.

Latest Stories

Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Football
By Associated Press
24 mins ago
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Europe
By AP
54 mins ago
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
National
By Brian Okoth
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
By Associated Press 24 mins ago
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
By AP 54 mins ago
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
By Brian Okoth 1 hr ago
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
Why we must allow KQ to beat the turbulence
By Leonard Khafafa 1 hr ago
Why we must allow KQ to beat the turbulence

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved