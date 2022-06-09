× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

WhatsApp given until July to comply with EU consumer law

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 9th 2022 | 1 min read

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo. [Reuters]

Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities said WhatsApp had not explained the changes in plain and intelligible language in breach of EU consumer law. 

National enforcers have the power to impose sanctions on companies found breaching consumer laws.

The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which is made up of national consumer watchdogs and backed by the EU executive, sent a letter to WhatsApp in January asking for clarifications on its updated privacy policy.

KEEP READING

The regulators said a March reply from the company did not convince them, prompting them to send a second letter on Wednesday.

"WhatsApp must ensure that users understand what they are agreeing to and how their personal data is used for commercial purposes, in particular to offer services to commercial partners," the Commission's justice chief Didier Reynders said in a statement.

WhatsApp said it would respond to the letter in due course.

"Our 2021 update did not change our commitment to user privacy or the way we operate our service, including how we process, use or share data with anyone, including Meta," a spokesperson said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Thailand legalises growing and consumption of marijuana
Cannabis growers have to register on a government app
Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka on three-day trip abroad
insiders privy to Raila’s networks told The Standard that the AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure was headed to the US and would later catch up with Kalonzo, who is in Namibia.

MOST READ

County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award
County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award

RIFT VALLEY

By Nikko Tanui

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August

By Reuters | 22 minutes ago

Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August
Thailand legalises growing and consumption of marijuana

By Reuters | 50 minutes ago

Thailand legalises growing and consumption of marijuana
Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts
Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC