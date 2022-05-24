× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Ancient massive 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile dug up in Argentina

AMERICA
By Reuters | May 24th 2022 | 2 min read
A palaeontologist works on the excavation of bones and fossils that belonged to a newly discovered species of pterosaurs, Thanatosdrakon Amaru, in Aguada del Padrillo, Mendoza, Argentina August 9, 2012. [Reuters]

Argentine scientists discovered a new species of a huge flying reptile dubbed "The Dragon of Death" that lived 86 million years ago alongside dinosaurs, in a find shedding fresh insight on a predator whose body was as long as a yellow school bus.

The new specimen of ancient flying reptile, or pterosaur, measured around 30 feet (9 meters) long and researchers say it predated birds as among the first creatures on Earth to use wings to hunt its prey from prehistoric skies.

The team of palaeontologists discovered the fossils of the newly coined Thanatosdrakon amaru in the Andes mountains in Argentina's western Mendoza province.

They found that the rocks preserving the reptile's remains dated back 86 million years to the Cretaceous period.

The estimated date means these fearsome flying reptiles lived at least some 20 million years before an asteroid impact on what is now Mexico's Yucatan peninsula wiped out about three-quarters of life on the planet about 66 million years ago.

KEEP READING

Project leader Leonardo Ortiz said in an interview over the weekend that the fossil's never-before-seen characteristics required a new genus and species name, with the latter combining ancient Greek words for death (thanatos) and dragon (drakon).

"It seemed appropriate to name it that way," said Ortiz. "It's the dragon of death."

The reptile would likely have been a frightening sight. Researchers, who published their study last April in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research, said the fossil's huge bones classify the new species as the largest pterosaur yet discovered in South America and one of the largest found anywhere.

"We don't have a current record of any close relative that even has a body modification similar to these beasts," said Ortiz.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Want to sue me? Deposit Sh50 million in court - Sonko
Justice Mativo ruled that the first petition seeking to bar Sonko from contesting for Mombasa governorship will proceed despite one of the petitioners applying to withdraw his.
Alarm raised over worrying state of sanitation across 47 counties
Open defecation puts the country at the risk of another outbreak of waterborne disease during the heavy rains.

MOST READ

Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New York state opens probe of social media platforms used by Buffalo shooting suspect

By Reuters | 5 days ago

New York state opens probe of social media platforms used by Buffalo shooting suspect
Suspect in Buffalo supermarket massacre visited city in March, police say

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Suspect in Buffalo supermarket massacre visited city in March, police say
Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction

By Reuters | 14 days ago

Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction
In Supreme Court shadow, Biden urges voters to protect abortion rights

By Reuters | 20 days ago

In Supreme Court shadow, Biden urges voters to protect abortion rights

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC