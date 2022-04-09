Putin out to change balance of power in Europe, Poland says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's agricultural and fish industries via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 5, 2022. [Reuters]

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wanted to change the balance of power in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine, Polish envoy to Kenya, Jacek Bazański has said.

Poland has become vital in the Western effort to defend Ukraine, with some of the fighting getting close to its border.

The envoy told The Standard that the international community must be unanimous and should send a clear signal to Russia and her President.

‘’We do not agree with the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we do not agree with the violation of international law,’’ notes the envoy.

Citing Russia’s operations in Georgia in 2008 and annexation of Crimea in 2014, Mr Bazanski said Putin will most likely continue with his ‘’aggressive policy’’, with the fate of Europe hanging in the balance.

‘’The other target could be the Baltic States, and who knows? Poland? Perhaps Finland or any other country. Putin wants to rebuild the Russian empire and this should be a cause for concern for all of us,’’ Bazański said.

The war in Ukraine has had a direct economic and political impact not only on the neighbouring countries.

Asked about how Poland is cooping economically and politically due to the escalating conflict, Bazański said financial markets, both in his country and around the world, are responding to the situation beyond the eastern border of Poland.

‘’The anti-inflationary shield introduced in Poland was designed to limit inflation at the peak. It reduces the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations and the risk of a wage-price spiral. It also aims to reduce the social costs of higher inflation,’’ he said. Service members of pro-Russian troops inspect streets during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 7, 2022. [Reuters]

Bazański added that the Polish government had imposed sanctions against Russia, adding that a majority of the Polish companies have decided to withdraw their operations from the Russian market.

‘’The proceeds from their purchase must not be allowed to finance atrocities in Ukraine,’’ proclaims the ambassador.

Poland, which shares a 310-mile border with Ukraine, has been hailed globally for taking almost 2.5 million people fleeing the conflict since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

The envoy said Ukraine is today torn apart by war and Poland is providing both humanitarian and military aid.

Medical train

Bazanski said a medical train for transporting the injured during the invasion of Russia is operational. Poland has opened reception centres for refugees fleeing the war near the main border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, he added.

The helping hand from Poland has come with its own share of challenges, Africans fleeing the conflict in Ukraine in February said they faced racism and discrimination.

Revisiting the issue of racism and discrimination, especially against Africans and people of African descent at the border, the envoy confirmed the challenges faced by Africans noting that Poland gave ‘‘evacuation priority’’ to the old and weak.

“With the massive influx of people, access to the border is saturated, which results in miles of queues. Women and children, the disabled, the sick and the wounded are given priority in the evacuation process. African students, the vast majority of whom are young people, are asked to make way for the weaker persons,’’ Bazański told The Standard.

He added that Polish authorities made every effort to enable all foreigners presenting themselves at the border checkpoints, to obtain shelter on the territory of the Republic of Poland at this difficult time.

‘’The control of travellers is carried out with respect for the dignity of persons, regardless of their origin or religion. All foreigners presenting themselves for border control are treated with all due respect,’’

Representatives of many African countries travelled to the border to ensure the safety of their compatriots. They verified on the spot that reports of discriminatory treatment of citizens of certain countries by the services had turned out to be false

Poland has already received nationals from more than 120 countries, including several African countries- Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and others.

Nairobi through the mission in Berlin sent a diplomatic note to Poland expressing gratitude and appreciation for the Polish assistance extended to the Kenyan nationals fleeing war in Ukraine.

Asked about Europe’s unity and if diplomacy failed in, Bazanski said the solidarity of Western countries came as a surprise to Putin, and the sanctions that they are gradually tightening are severe for Russia.

‘’We support Ukraine as her neighbours, as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, as a member of the European Union. We demand an immediate end to Russian aggression. We do not agree to any concessions to Russia that would undermine the territorial integrity and independence of the Ukrainian state,’’ said the envoy.

He argues that the visit by three European Union Prime Ministers to Kyiv is a symbol of European solidarity.

The envoy further said the absolute and hard sanctions against Russia, as well as Belarus, are essential.

‘’These sanctions are introduced by member states of the European Union, NATO and other countries who understand the need to cut off Russia and Belarus from economic, military, political and media resources that enable them not only to carry out brutal military aggression against Ukraine but also to spread disinformation and false propaganda justifying actions that cannot be excused,’’ noted Bazanski.

Russia stands accused of ‘’terrible’’ war crimes, as western leaders condemned the killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha and the surrounding areas of Kyiv in alleged atrocities that prompted fresh demands for tougher action against Moscow.

Mr Bazanski said that ‘’the world cannot remain indifferent to the crimes committed by Russians, such as the one in Bucha’’.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the Kremlin-ordered attack on his country amounted to genocide after local officials reported scores of civilians had been killed in the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel near the capital.