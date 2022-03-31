× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Kibaki Cabinets Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Kibaki Cabinets
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Putin misled by 'yes men' in military afraid to tell him the truth - U.S., EU officials

WORLD
By Reuters | Mar 31st 2022 | 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Presidential Grants Foundation CEO Ilya Chukalin in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2022. [Reuters]

Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Western sanctions have been, White House and European officials said on Wednesday.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its southern neighbour has been halted on many fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, told reporters during a press briefing.

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth,” she said.

The U.S. was putting forward this information now to show “this has been a strategic error for Russia,” she said.

KEEP READING

The Kremlin made no immediate comment about the assertions after the end of the working day in Moscow, and the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Washington's decision to share its intelligence more publicly reflects a strategy it has pursued since before the war began. In this case, it could also complicate Putin's calculations, a second U.S. official said, adding, "It's potentially useful. Does it sow dissension in the ranks? It could make Putin reconsider whom he can trust."

One senior European diplomat said the U.S. assessment was in line with European thinking. "Putin thought things were going better than they were. That's the problem with surrounding yourself with 'yes men' or only sitting with them at the end of a very long table," the diplomat said.

Russian conscripts were told they were taking part in military exercises, but had to sign a document before the invasion that extended their duties, two European diplomats said.

"They were misled, badly trained and then arrived to find old Ukrainian women who looked like their grandmothers yelling at them to go home," one of the diplomats added.

There were no indications at the moment that the situation could foster a revolt among the Russian military, but the situation was "unpredictable" and Western powers "would hope that unhappy people would speak up," the senior European diplomat said.

Military analysts say Russia has reframed its war goals in Ukraine in a way that may make it easier for Putin to claim a face-saving victory despite a woeful campaign in which his army has suffered humiliating setbacks. 

Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and the besieged city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after Russia promised to scale down military operations in both cities in what the West dismissed as a ploy to regroup by invaders suffering heavy losses.

Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Western countries say Moscow launched an unprovoked invasion.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh Russian offensive
Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow deploys more troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv.
D-day as Supreme Court delivers BBI verdict
The BBI was conceived as a political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga through the March 2018 handshake before it turned into a tedious, divisive amendment process.

MOST READ

I earn Sh10,000 daily from jaggery, Kakamega man claims
I earn Sh10,000 daily from jaggery, Kakamega man claims

WESTERN

By Bernard Lusigi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh Russian offensive

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh Russian offensive
Ukraine's Zelenskiy skeptical about Russian pullback near Kyiv

By Reuters and Agencies | 20 hours ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy skeptical about Russian pullback near Kyiv
S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test
Russian units suffering big losses pull out of Ukraine

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Russian units suffering big losses pull out of Ukraine

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC