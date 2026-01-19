×
The Standard

Choosing career: Why listening to inner self is important in a fast-changing job market

By The Conversation | Jan. 19, 2026
University of Nairobi Don Samwel Siringi collects views form youths at Nyamache Social Hall in Kisii County during a career talk. [File, Standard]

The world of work today, in the 21st century, is far more unpredictable than it was in the 20th century. Jobs come and go, roles change constantly, and automation and digital disruption are the only constants. Many young people will one day do jobs that don’t yet exist or did not exist a few years ago. Change is the new normal.

In this world, career counselling focuses on navigating repeated transitions and developing resilience. It is about employability and designing meaningful work-lives – not about finding a single “job for life”. It recognises that economic activity is part of wider social realities.

