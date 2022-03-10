× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

WORLD
By Reuters | Mar 10th 2022 | 2 min read

Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, March 8, 2022. [Reuters]

Oil prices rose on Thursday in volatile trade following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up $2.53, or 2.28%, at $113.67 a barrel at 0651 GMT after trading in about a $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13% in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.64, or 1.51%, at $110.34 a barrel, after trading in a $4 range. The contract had tumbled 12.5% in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.

KEEP READING

Uncertainty over where and when supply will come from to replace crude from the world's second-largest exporter Russia in a tight market has led to wide-ranging forecasts for oil prices between $100 and $200 a barrel.

"So to suggest the oil market is confused would be an understatement as we are in an unprecedented situation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Comments from the United Arab Emirates energy minister and the country's ambassador to Washington sent conflicting signals.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the existing agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply by 400,000 barrels per day monthly following sharp cuts in 2020.

Just hours before, prices slumped on comments from UAE's ambassador to Washington saying his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

The comments from UAE officials came as the market also took into account moves by the United States to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to more oil supply coming from Iran later this year.

Talks set for Thursday between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers in Turkey also gave the market reason for pause.

While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.

"We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil, fuel stockpiles fell last week, adding to the worries over already tight global supplies.

Crude inventories fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to March 4 to 411.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 657,000-barrel drop.

U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 577.5 million barrels, the lowest since July 2002.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite
Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on its citizens overseas who are scrambling to find cash
CS Kagwe hints at decision government likely to make on facemasks
The minister said a review of the rules will be done and communicated soon.

MOST READ

Museveni’s son leaves military, allegedly preparing for presidency
Museveni’s son leaves military, allegedly preparing for presidency

AFRICA

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite
Russia rejects Ukraine charge of genocide as invasion enters third week

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Russia rejects Ukraine charge of genocide as invasion enters third week
Tunisian questionnaire on constitution is met with a nationwide shrug

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Tunisian questionnaire on constitution is met with a nationwide shrug
Nigerian Yoruba activist released from prison in Benin

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Nigerian Yoruba activist released from prison in Benin

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC