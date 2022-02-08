As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying
AFRICA
By Reuters
| February 8th 2022
Mali has accused France's military of deliberately dividing the West African country and of committing espionage during its fight against Islamist militants, in the latest verbal volley that has seen relations spiral in recent weeks.
Choguel Maiga, appointed interim Prime Minister following a coup last year, did not provide evidence for his claims, made during a meeting with global diplomats on Monday evening to which the media was also invited. French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Maiga's remarks will further fray tensions between Mali and its former colonial ruler France, whose 9-year counter-insurgency strategy in the Sahel region is unravelling as popular opposition to its military presence grows. Maiga said the arrival of French troops in 2013 divided the country.
RELATED VIDEOS
The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates KenyansIn June last year, another woman fell prey to a similar scam, losing Sh9 million.
Tinder Swindler: What you need to knowThree women shared their experiences after they were swindled by Simon Leviev whom they say they met on Tinder.
MOST READ
For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire
POLITICS
- OKA has no list of demands to join Azimio, says Kalonzo
POLITICS
- Battle looms in Nakuru as 11 go for seats of MP
COUNTIES
- Third of Nakuru’s Sh2 billion affordable housing units sold
RIFT VALLEY
- Crocodile eats three-year-old boy as mum watches in horror
NYANZA
- Don’t talk from sunroofs if you do nothing, Uhuru
POLITICS