× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
Interim Prime Minister Choguel Maiga named transitional prime minister attends the inauguration ceremony of Colonel Assimi Goita the new interim president in Bamako, Mali, June 7, 2021. [Reuters]

Mali has accused France's military of deliberately dividing the West African country and of committing espionage during its fight against Islamist militants, in the latest verbal volley that has seen relations spiral in recent weeks.

Choguel Maiga, appointed interim Prime Minister following a coup last year, did not provide evidence for his claims, made during a meeting with global diplomats on Monday evening to which the media was also invited. French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Maiga's remarks will further fray tensions between Mali and its former colonial ruler France, whose 9-year counter-insurgency strategy in the Sahel region is unravelling as popular opposition to its military presence grows. Maiga said the arrival of French troops in 2013 divided the country.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans
In June last year, another woman fell prey to a similar scam, losing Sh9 million.
Tinder Swindler: What you need to know
Three women shared their experiences after they were swindled by Simon Leviev whom they say they met on Tinder.

MOST READ

For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire
For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire

POLITICS

By Wainaina Ndung'u

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa – UN food agency

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa – UN food agency
Madagascar cyclone kills 21, leaves homes and lives in ruins

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Madagascar cyclone kills 21, leaves homes and lives in ruins
EU demands end to torture in Uganda as public anger boils over

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

EU demands end to torture in Uganda as public anger boils over
10 killed as another cyclone devastates Indian Ocean island

By Reuters | 1 day ago

10 killed as another cyclone devastates Indian Ocean island

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC