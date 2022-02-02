× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 2nd 2022

Democratic Republic of Congo military personnel (FARDC) patrol. [Reuters]

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at a displaced persons' camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness said.

Both sources told Reuters the CODECO militia was responsible for the killings, which took place about 0200 GMT at the Savo camp in Ituri province.

CODECO fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri in recent years and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Recent attacks have also targeted displaced persons camps.

"I first heard cries when I was still in bed. Then several minutes of gunshots. I fled and I saw torches and people crying for help and I realized it was the CODECO militiamen who had invaded our site," said Lokana Bale Lussa, a camp resident.

KEEP READING

"We have counted more than 60 dead and (more) seriously injured," he said.

Charite Banza Bavi, president of the local humanitarian group for the Bahema-North area, put the death toll at 63.

The Savo displacement site was home to about 4,000 people in December, according to the U.N. migration agency.

CODECO's fighters are drawn mainly from the Lendu farming community, which has long been in conflict with Hema herders.

A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mudavadi says State is corrupt and incompetent; why then work with DP?
Who does Mudavadi think he is fooling when Ruto can tell him, free of charge, that there is a shortage of fools in Kenya?
Government's orders on CBC classes
Companies awarded contracts to put up new classrooms for CBC in the county have until March this year to complete work.

MOST READ

Court suspends 2020 traffic rules implementation
Court suspends 2020 traffic rules implementation

NATIONAL

By Daniel Chege and Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Guinea-Bissau failed coup may have been linked to drug trade

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Guinea-Bissau failed coup may have been linked to drug trade
Coups cheered in West Africa as Islamist insurgencies sap faith in democracy

By Reuters | 15 hours ago

Coups cheered in West Africa as Islamist insurgencies sap faith in democracy
South Africa scraps isolation for COVID positive people with no symptoms

By Reuters | 1 day ago

South Africa scraps isolation for COVID positive people with no symptoms
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

By Reuters | 1 day ago

African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC