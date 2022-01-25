× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New York judge strikes down state mask mandate

AMERICA
By Reuters | January 25th 2022

Workers package N95 respirators at Protective Health Gear (PHG) in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., January 14, 2022.  [Reuters]

A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, one week before it was due to expire, ruling the governor overstepped her authority in imposing a rule that needed to have been passed by the state legislature.

Judge Thomas Rademaker of New York State Supreme Court on Long Island found that the state legislature last year curbed any governor's ability to issue decrees, such as a mask mandate, amid a declared state of emergency.

It was latest setback for executive branch officials at state and federal levels. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses. A judge in Texas last week ruled that Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated.

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, vowed to fight back, saying in a statement, "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

KEEP READING

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said.

Disagreements and court action over mandates in a number of states have become a flashpoint of the pandemic response in the United States, often dividing Democrats and Republicans.

The requirements in New York state, home to around 20 million people, include wearing masks in schools, on public transit and other public indoor spaces.

Hochul declared a state of emergency almost immediately after the World Health Organization named Omicron as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

At the time, New York state's seven-day average of new daily cases was around 6,400. That number rapidly rose until peaking at 73,815 on Jan. 10. It has since fallen to about a third of that.

When Hochul imposed the rule on Dec. 31, she called it temporary. She later extended the original expiration date of Jan. 15 until Feb. 1.

Rademaker wrote that his ruling is not intended in any way to question or otherwise opine on the efficacy, need, or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus, but that "enacting any laws to this end is entrusted solely to the State Legislature."

Hochul's Democrats hold large majorities in both houses of the New York state legislature.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Afcon stampede leaves at least six killed in Cameroon stadium
At least six fans died in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 game against Comoros.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Isaac Mwaura: DP position is reserved for Mount Kenya
Isaac Mwaura: DP position is reserved for Mount Kenya

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Second journalist shot dead in a week in Mexico's Tijuana

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Second journalist shot dead in a week in Mexico's Tijuana
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

By Reuters | 5 days ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret
U.S. Senate Democrats fail in bid to pass voting rights bill

By Reuters | 5 days ago

U.S. Senate Democrats fail in bid to pass voting rights bill
US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

By Reuters | 5 days ago

US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC