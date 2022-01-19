× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'We want peace': Blinken to meet Russian, Ukrainian officials

EUROPE
By Reuters | January 19th 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero at the U.S. Department of State in Washington on January 18, 2022. [Reuters]

U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat will seek to defuse a crisis with Moscow over Ukraine when he meets the Russian foreign minister in Geneva this week following visits with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv and European officials in Berlin.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel amid concerns voiced by Ukraine and its Western allies over the tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed in and near Ukraine.

"The United States does not want conflict. We want peace," a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has it in his power to take steps to de-escalate this crisis so the United States and Russia can pursue a relationship that is not based on hostility or crisis," the official told reporters.

KEEP READING

Russia denies planning a new military offensive but has made several demands and said it could take unspecified military action unless the West agrees to them.

Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.

Then in Berlin he will meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and later the Transatlantic Quad, referring to a format that involves the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

A State Department statement said the discussions would focus in part on a readiness among allies to impose "massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia."

Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday to seek a diplomatic off-ramp with Moscow, the senior official said.

Blinken spoke with Lavrov on Tuesday and the senior official said the two decided in the call that it would be useful to meet in person.

Lavrov separately said Moscow would welcome U.S. diplomatic efforts and reiterated Russian accusations that Ukraine was "sabotaging" agreements aimed at ending the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Despite diplomatic engagements this month, Washington has yet to see Russia de-escalate tensions and Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine at any time in January or February, the senior official said.

"We are now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," the official said

A second senior State Department official on Tuesday voiced concern about Russian troops being deployed since Monday in Belarus close to its southern flank with Ukraine for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military drills.

The numbers of Russian troops are beyond what the United States would expect in a normal exercise and potentially could be used to attack neighboring Ukraine, the official said.

Biden has warned of severe economic consequences for Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine.

Baerbock, in Moscow for talks with her counterpart, on Tuesday, said Germany was ready to pay a high economic price to defend its fundamental values in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Kyiv has sought weapons from Western nations to shore up its defense. On Monday, Britain said it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kagame vs journalist
We need research evidence to boost women empowerment
By casual observations, women do conduct businesses. In fact, a majority of micro and small businesses are owned by women.

MOST READ

Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat

POLITICS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Boris Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Boris Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge
UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations

By Reuters | 5 days ago

UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations
'Heartfelt apologies': UK PM Johnson admits attending lockdown party

By Reuters | 6 days ago

'Heartfelt apologies': UK PM Johnson admits attending lockdown party
'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson

By Reuters | 7 days ago

'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC