× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Vice president of Congo's parliament resigns over 'bullying, humiliation'

WORLD
By Reuters | January 15th 2022

Jean-Marc Kabund speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, DRC, on January 8, 2019. [Reuters]

The vice president of Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament Jean-Marc Kabund resigned on Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture.

Kabund, a top ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, quit two days after CCTV footage shared on social media appeared to show members of Tshisekedi's Republican Guard raiding his house and detaining one man.

Spokespersons for the government and the Guard, an arm of the military, could not be reached for comment.

A leading figure behind Tshisekedi's rise to power, Kabund's decision to quit highlights emerging fault-lines in the country's leadership, and could spell uncertainty for the future of the ruling Sacred Union coalition ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political analysts said.

KEEP READING

CCTV footage shared by Kabund's family showed half a dozen armed men in army fatigues and maroon berets entering the garden of his home at around 19:30 on Wednesday evening. They removed one man from the property, kicking and hitting him as they left.

Jean-Marc Kabund. [Courtesy]

Subsequent videos on social media appeared to show the house had been ransacked, with furniture upturned and possessions scattered across the floor. Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

"Today I take the decision to resign from my position as first vice president of the national assembly," Kabund wrote on Twitter, without elaborating.

"Thus begins a new page of history, which will be written with the sweat of our brow, which will flow every day that we face bullying, humiliation and torture."

The raid came a day after a video surfaced on social media showing police tasked with Kabund's protection wrestling a rifle off a member of the Republican Guard who was sat in a car in traffic. It's not clear how the confrontation began.

"Everything will now depend on the follow-up," said Tresor Kibangula, a political analyst at New York University's Congo Research Group. "Will he leave the (President's party)? Will he be able to recruit or constitute a core of followers within the Sacred Union? Nothing is certain."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Rugby: Eyes on winless Impala as leaders Menegai Oilers seek to maintain unbeaten streak
All focus will be on ten times champions Impala Saracens as the 2021-2022 Kenya Cup action continues with match day six matches lined up on Saturday a
Standard Group PLC set to rekindle nostalgic memory with the classic rally
Leading national broadcaster the Standard Group PLC will on Monday rekindle a nostalgic motorsport affair that dates back to 1950.

MOST READ

Mudavadi, Wetang'ula jolted as defections rock ANC and Ford Kenya
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula jolted as defections rock ANC and Ford Kenya

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori and John Shilitsa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prince Andrew: Sex scandal in the palace

By Jacqueline Mahugu | 1 day ago

Prince Andrew: Sex scandal in the palace
Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa takes 24-day vacation

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 day ago

Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa takes 24-day vacation
Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich's citizenship

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich's citizenship
UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations

By Reuters | 2 days ago

UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC