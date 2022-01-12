× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou

AMERICA
By Reuters | January 12th 2022

The US Treasury has minted coins featuring poet Maya Angelou, the first black woman ever featured on the US 25-cent coin known as a quarter. [Courtesy]

The U.S. Mint has started rolling out quarters which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou, the first Black woman to appear on the coin.

The coin is part of the American Women Quarters program, which also includes Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, the United States Mint said on Monday.

Angelou rose to international prominence after the publication of her groundbreaking autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," with its unflinching account of rape and racism in the segregated South.

Poet Maya Angelou died on May 28, 2014. [Courtesy]

KEEP READING

At age 7, Angelou was raped by her mother's boyfriend, who was later beaten to death in an assault that some believed was carried out by Angelou's uncles. The trauma of the rape and her assailant's death left Angelou mute for six years. She began writing during that silent period.

She died in 2014 aged 86. The prolific African-American writer was known for her lyrical prose and regal speaking voice.

"Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country - what we value, and how we've progressed as a society," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"I'm very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou."

The recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees, Angelou read "On the Pulse of Morning" at the 1993 inauguration of former President Bill Clinton.

Angelou's reading marked the first time an African American woman wrote and presented a poem at a presidential inauguration.

In 2010, Barack Obama awarded Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she was the 2013 recipient of the Literarian Award, an honorary National Book Award for contributions to the literary community.

The American Women Quarters program also features Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation's first female principal chief; Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico's suffrage movement; and Sally Ride, an astronaut and physicist who was the first American woman in space.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson
The PM's leadership faced its most serious threat on Tuesday after his private secretary invited over 100 people to a "bring you booze" party.
Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport
Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities

MOST READ

Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims
Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

By Reuters | 56 minutes ago

Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport
US man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

US man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant
U.S. reports 1.35 mln Covid-19 cases in a day shattering global record

By Reuters | 1 day ago

U.S. reports 1.35 mln Covid-19 cases in a day shattering global record
Plane hit by train after crashing on tracks in California

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Plane hit by train after crashing on tracks in California

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC