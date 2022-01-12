× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudanese medics treating anti-coup protesters shaken by attacks on hospitals

AFRICA
By Reuters | January 12th 2022

Norwegian ambassador to Sudan Therese Loken Gheziel and Swedish ambassador to Sudan Signe Burgstaller take a tour of Khartoum Teaching Hospital with its director Elfatih Abdallah, following reports of attacks by security forces against the hospital, in Khartoum, Sudan January 10, 2022. [Reuters]

On the afternoon of December 30, security forces banged on the windows of Khartoum Teaching Hospital then fired tear gas into an emergency room packed with protesters injured in a nearby demonstration.

"We were around the corner trying to hide, it came right past our heads," said a nurse who asked to withhold her name for fear of retribution. "We couldn't breathe and had to rush out."

Attacks on medical facilities seen during an uprising in Sudan three years ago have re-emerged during rallies against an October coup, deepening anger among the protest movement and further straining a chronically under-resourced health system.

KEEP READING

The coup ended an agreement between the military and major political parties to share power following a 2019 uprising that toppled Omar al-Bashir after three decades of autocratic rule.

Continuing violence against demonstrations could complicate efforts to resolve a standoff between military leaders and a large protest movement that wants civilian rule. 

Hundreds of protesters have been injured since the coup, mainly from live gunshot and tear gas canisters, and at least 63 have died, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), a medics' union aligned with protesters.

Military leaders justify their coup as saving Sudan from chaos and have said they will protect the right to peaceful protest. In a statement on Saturday, the Khartoum State security committee expressed regret at the "violations" of hospital grounds and committed to providing high-ranking officers inside facilities to monitor any breaches.

'IMMORAL, INHUMANE'

Assaults on medical facilities have centred on hospitals which lie along main protest routes and routinely treat injured protesters.

Near Khartoum Teaching Hospital, security forces have repeatedly tried to disperse protesters and chase them down side streets as they march towards the presidential palace, about 1.2 km (0.75 miles) away.

Khartoum Teaching Hospital has been attacked with tear gas three times, said its director Dr. Elfatih Abdallah.

"This is immoral, inhumane, and not acceptable at all," he said, pointing at a circular dent in the wall caused by a tear gas canister.

Patients and their friends and relatives have also been assaulted and arrested inside the hospital, and security forces have chased protesters into wards, said deputy hospital director Emad Mamoun.

Asked for comment, a police official who requested not to be named said: "We do not assault any doctors and doctors are well-respected by us as we consider them colleagues. We do not assault citizens as our role is to protect them."

Medics say it is not always clear which part of Sudan's security apparatus is responsible. They say that even when security forces do not enter the hospital, tear gas is often fired nearby, making it difficult to work.

CCSD has accused security forces of besieging hospitals and blocking the entrance and exit of ambulances during protests.

On Sunday, medics marched in lab coats to submit a report to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights documenting more than 20 alleged incidents of security forces impeding medical care across the country since the coup.

The attacks caused the caretaker health minister to submit his resignation, though colleagues later persuaded him to stay.

While the security presence at protests on Sunday was lighter than usual, witnesses said they saw tear gas fired once more near Khartoum Teaching Hospital.

During a visit to the hospital to show solidarity with medical staff, Norwegian Ambassador Therese Loken Gheziel said attacks would impede the international community's engagement with authorities.

"Trust has to be rebuilt, people need to see justice, and the violence has to stop. Then we can facilitate consultations," she said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Gross makes comeback to spur rivalry in local championships
The comeback of Kenya's top polo player Casimir Gross in last weekend's Davis Cup could spur growth and competition in local championships.
'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson
The PM's leadership faced its most serious threat on Tuesday after his private secretary invited over 100 people to a "bring you booze" party.

MOST READ

Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims
Raila is Uhuru’s candidate, Kabogo claims

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
14 people, including 6 journalists, killed in Tanzania crash

By Stephanie Wangari | 19 hours ago

14 people, including 6 journalists, killed in Tanzania crash
Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Biden calls Ethiopia’s Abiy, raise concerns over air strikes
Uganda schools reopen after 2-year closure to curb Covid-19 spread

By Godfrey Badebye | 1 day ago

Uganda schools reopen after 2-year closure to curb Covid-19 spread
Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces political dialogue

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces political dialogue

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC