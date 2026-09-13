Why President Ruto is blaming foreigners

President William Ruto [File]

It is low class xenophobia from the apex. The scandal is that a human being crosses a border carrying nothing but his labour. He accepts work that nobody else wants. He earns very little, and lives precariously. Yet, he is made to feel guilty. His offence is he was born on the wrong side of an imaginary line.

This is one of the abiding lessons from the presidential directive on foreign groundlings who scratch the Kenyan earth for a living. They live in squalor, in flying toilet environments. They clean public toilets for a pittance. They work on construction sites, hawk tea and sell roast maize at street corners. They are immigrants from Kenya’s neighbouring countries.