× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests

AFRICA
By Reuters | December 22nd 2021

People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan. [Reuters]

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during protests in Sudan on Sunday, while opposition medics reported a second person killed.

Sunday's demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25 and a Nov. 21 agreement signed to reinstate the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown.

Officials from the Sudanese security forces reached by Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KEEP READING

The UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a briefing that the office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape as well as reports of sexual harassment against women by security forces as they attempted to flee. She did not give details of the alleged rapes or gang rapes.

"We urge a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment as well as the allegations of death and injury of protesters as a result of the unnecessary or disproportionate use of force in particular the use of live ammunition," said Throssell.

One person was shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement, the second person to die as a result of Sunday's crackdown, bringing the total death toll from anti-military protests since October to 47.

The committee had previously said that more than 300 people were injured in several cities during the protest, with some injuries from live bullets and tear gas canisters.

The Darfur Bar Association, a human rights group said in a statement "the emergence of rape [during protests] indicates the development in the type of crimes committed against revolutionaries, so it is the duty of all to join a campaign to prosecute the perpetrators and those behind them."

A media advisor for military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said the army will maintain national security and was siding with the people's aspirations for democracy.

Hamdok, who has not commented on Sunday's events, has said he signed the agreement in order to put an end to bloodshed and maintain economic achievements.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Pain for Nairobi motorists, traders as City Hall mulls new levies to finance budget
Nairobi residents will soon dig deeper into their pockets to finance the county government’s Sh39 billion budget.
DR Congo nears admission to East African Community
Heads of State summit direct Council of Ministers to begin and conclude process of admitting DR Congo to East African Community.

MOST READ

Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout
Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout

EASTERN

By Erastus Mulwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DR Congo nears admission to East African Community

By Betty Njeru | 12 minutes ago

DR Congo nears admission to East African Community
Madagascar Minister swam for 12 hours after helicopter crash

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 8 hours ago

Madagascar Minister swam for 12 hours after helicopter crash
Uganda Omicron cases increase to 25

By Patrick Vidija | 4 days ago

Uganda Omicron cases increase to 25
Rwanda announces 10pm-4am curfew, closure of all nightclubs

By Mireri Junior | 4 days ago

Rwanda announces 10pm-4am curfew, closure of all nightclubs

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC