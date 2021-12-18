× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Several iPhone workers hospitalised after food poisoning - source

WORLD
By Reuters | December 18th 2021

Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc , were hospitalised on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning, a source familiar with the matter said.

The food poisoning occurred earlier this week at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives, said a second source. A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women.

It was not immediately clear how many workers are seriously ill and whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

