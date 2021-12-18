Several iPhone workers hospitalised after food poisoning - source
WORLD
By Reuters
| December 18th 2021
Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc , were hospitalised on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning, a source familiar with the matter said.
The food poisoning occurred earlier this week at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives, said a second source. A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women.
It was not immediately clear how many workers are seriously ill and whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Clashes in Cameroon's north displace over 100,000 - UN agencyForty-four people have been killed in the fighting and 111 injured, Saltmarsh said. Chad is home to nearly a million refugees and internally displaced
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
UoN student dies after buying friends ‘goodbye world’ round of drinks, food
NYANZA
- Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car
AFRICA
By Too Jared
- Day 2: Witness says Ivy Wangeci was stalked before her murder
RIFT VALLEY
- Uhuru awards Koome, Mugenda, Kananu EGH honours; journalists get HSC
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- Maiden Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train arrives in the lakeside city
NATIONAL
- Counting of votes underway in Meru ward by-election
POLITICS