× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia asks US to stop spreading false information on war

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 25th 2021

A general view of the skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. [Reuters]

Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region in the north have been fighting for more than a year, in a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second-most populous nation.

This week the Irish government said Ethiopia had expelled four of six Irish diplomats because of Ireland's stance on the conflict. Ethiopian government spokespeople have also warned against unnamed external threats and criticised Western governments for what they say is inaccurate coverage of the war.

Kebede Dessisa, the state minister, said the U.S. government should refrain from disseminating "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia," state broadcaster EBC reported.

KEEP READING

 Government monitoring food reserves as drought worsens

 US issues Ethiopia terror alert

 BBC worker Kate Mitchell flees war in Ethiopia only to be killed in Nairobi

 Murdered BBC staffer had kept off Addis on safety fears

He referred to a U.S. embassy statement on Tuesday that urged its citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance due to "the ongoing possibility of terrorist attacks in Ethiopia."

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in the capital to denounce the United States for alleged interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters took their anger to the U.S. embassy in the city, where they displayed banners saying "Interference is Undemocratic" and "Truth Wins".

Asked for comment, a US embassy official said the safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the State Department's highest priorities, adding Washington continued to urge U.S. citizens in Ethiopia to depart using commercially available flights.

State-run Ethiopian Press Agency said a protest also took place outside the U.K embassy. It was not immediately possible to reach the U.K. government for comment. On Wednesday, Britain asked its nationals to leave Ethiopia immediately.

More than 400,000 people are facing famine in Tigray, the United Nations has said for months.

A convoy of about 40 trucks carrying relief supplies, including food, had left for Tigray from neighbouring Afar, the U.N. said on Wednesday. The U.N. estimates 100 trucks should be entering Tigray each day to meet humanitarian needs.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

Kenya-Ethiopia Ties: Uhuru and Ethiopian PM officiated new border post set to bolster trade ties

Burkina army says three soldiers killed in combat with militants
Hundreds of people in the city of Kaya massed over the weekend to block a convoy of French logistics and armoured vehicles
Logistical challenges hamper Covid-19 vaccination drives in Africa
Africa's slow absorption of the vaccines is also affecting the health sector

MOST READ

Public utterances that have cast the deputy president in negative light
Public utterances that have cast the deputy president in negative light

ALEXANDER CHAGEMA

By Alexander Chagema

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Burkina army says three soldiers killed in combat with militants

By Reuters | 38 minutes ago

Burkina army says three soldiers killed in combat with militants
Men’s Conference delegates troop to DR Congo as Kagame leads meeting

By Mireri Junior | 5 hours ago

Men’s Conference delegates troop to DR Congo as Kagame leads meeting
Five people killed as huge explosion, gunfire rocks Mogadishu

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

Five people killed as huge explosion, gunfire rocks Mogadishu
US issues Ethiopia terror alert

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

US issues Ethiopia terror alert

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC