× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudanese security forces use tear gas to disperse anti-coup protests- witnesses

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 13th 2021

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. [Reuters]

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital Khartoum on Saturday as protesters gathered for nationwide mass rallies against a military takeover last month, witnesses said.

The demonstrations come two days after military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the formation of a new ruling council that excludes the civilian coalition the military had been sharing power with since 2019.

Sudanese pro-democracy groups condemned the move and vowed to continue their campaign of civil disobedience and protests against the Oct. 25 coup.

Security forces closed bridges on Saturday between central Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North to vehicles and pedestrians, laying barbed wire to block access.

KEEP READING

 Kericho herbalist denies killing foreign client

 Sudan court orders restoral of internet

 SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage

 Tension in Lokichoggio following militia raids

Roads to strategic sites including the presidential palace, the cabinet office and the airport were also shut, witnesses told Reuters.

As protesters began to gather in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North security forces fired tear gas and chased demonstrators down side streets to prevent them from reaching central meeting points, witnesses said.

"People were surprised that they fired the tear gas so early," said one protester in Omdurman. "They retreated into the neighbourhood and barricaded the streets and now they're coming back to the main road."

In Wad Madani, south-east of Khartoum, large crowds gathered, chanting slogans including "Down, down with military rule", a witness told Reuters. There were also protests in Kassala in eastern Sudan, witnesses said.

The military takeover upended a transition towards democracy that began after the uprising that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Security forces detained senior officials appointed under a power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian groups and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest.

Mobile internet services have remained cut in Sudan since the coup, despite a court order to restore them, and phone coverage has been disrupted, complicating efforts by the protest movement.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PROTESTS

However, local resistance committees energised by the nomination of the new ruling council have used flyers and organised smaller neighbourhood protests.

"We reject any mediation or settlement with the coup leaders and will continue our struggle until we bring down the coup and bring the criminals to trial," they said in a statement.

Volker Perthes, the United Nations envoy to Sudan, has called on security forces to show restraint and to respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression ahead of the rallies.

Despite widespread opposition from political groups in Sudan and pressure from Western powers that backed the transition, Burhan has pushed to consolidate the military's position. read more Burhan said the army moved prevent unrest, accusing civilian groups of inciting opposition to the military.

Western states and the World Bank have suspended economic assistance designed to help pull Sudan out of decades of isolation and a deep economic crisis.

The United States and other Western powers expressed grave concern at Burhan's appointment of the ruling Sovereign Council. read more

"The U.S. and partners call on Sudan's military leaders to refrain from further unilateral actions that will set back Sudan's hard-won progress to rejoin the international community," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Wanajeshi 74 warejea nchini, walikuwa wanalinda salama Dafur, Sudan

Kifo Sudan Kusini: Familia moja Likuyani, Kakamega yaomboleza baada ya mpendwa wao kuuawa na waasi

South Sudan Peace Deal : Kalonzo Musyoka witnesses swearing in of Riek Machar as Vice President

Nick Mwendwa to spend weekend in police cell
Nick Mwendwa is being held in lawful custody at the Muthaiga Police Station following his arrest on Friday.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday
Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

NATIONAL

By Jael Mboga and Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
US blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

US blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia
Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de Klerk

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de Klerk
South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home

By Reuters | 2 days ago

South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home
African Union trains journalists on Africa's Blue Economy

By Mwangi Maina | 2 days ago

African Union trains journalists on Africa's Blue Economy

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC