Policewoman sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing boyfriend, five relatives
AFRICA
By Jael Mboga
| November 7th 2021
A South African policewoman was sentenced to six life sentences and an additional 95 years in prison on Friday for killing her boyfriend and five relatives, in a chilling scheme to cash in insurance claims.
The AFP reported that Rosemary Ndlovu, 46, was found guilty last month of killing her cousin, sister, boyfriend, niece, nephew, and another relative between 2012 and 2017.
The court also found her guilty of attempting to kill her mother, another sister, and her sister's five children, the AFP added.
BBC said over the course of the three-month trial, the prosecution revealed how she had systematically arranged life and funeral insurance for her relatives and then had them killed.
The first person to be murdered was her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, in March 2012. Then her sister, boyfriend, niece, and two nephews were all killed.
Her last victim, Brilliant Mashego, died in January 2018, BBC added.
In addition to the six life sentences for murder, the judge added an extra 95 years in prison for incitement to murder, attempted murder, and insurance fraud.
"Effective years of imprisonment is then life," said Judge Ramarumo Monama.
AFP said much of the trial was broadcast live in South Africa, where the gruesome details stunned a nation numbed by its staggering murder rate.
Ndlovu cashed in an estimated $95,000, 81,000 euros from her bloody deeds, and was arrested before she could complete plots against her mother and her sister's family, AFP added.
With chilling intent, Ndlovu mostly hired hitmen to ambush her victims and either shoot or bludgeon them to death, the court found.
AFP reported that she personally poisoned one sister, lacing her tea and then strangling her when that failed to work.
She was caught red-handed in 2018, when one of her hitmen tipped off the police after she hatched a plan to burn down another sister's house, AFP said.
