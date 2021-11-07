× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Policewoman sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing boyfriend, five relatives

AFRICA
By Jael Mboga | November 7th 2021

Rosemary Ndlovu. [Photo, SABC News]

A South African policewoman was sentenced to six life sentences and an additional 95 years in prison on Friday for killing her boyfriend and five relatives, in a chilling scheme to cash in insurance claims.

The AFP reported that Rosemary Ndlovu, 46, was found guilty last month of killing her cousin, sister, boyfriend, niece, nephew, and another relative between 2012 and 2017.

The court also found her guilty of attempting to kill her mother, another sister, and her sister's five children, the AFP added.

BBC said over the course of the three-month trial, the prosecution revealed how she had systematically arranged life and funeral insurance for her relatives and then had them killed.

KEEP READING

 Pastor, four others in court over Sh8m Insurance fraud

 Bane of fake motor insurance claims continues to stalk firms

 How couple was paid Sh600,000 after faking husband's death

 Nowhere to hide as insurers come for your information

The first person to be murdered was her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, in March 2012. Then her sister, boyfriend, niece, and two nephews were all killed.

Her last victim, Brilliant Mashego, died in January 2018, BBC added.

In addition to the six life sentences for murder, the judge added an extra 95 years in prison for incitement to murder, attempted murder, and insurance fraud.

"Effective years of imprisonment is then life," said Judge Ramarumo Monama.

AFP said much of the trial was broadcast live in South Africa, where the gruesome details stunned a nation numbed by its staggering murder rate.

Ndlovu cashed in an estimated $95,000, 81,000 euros from her bloody deeds, and was arrested before she could complete plots against her mother and her sister's family, AFP added.

With chilling intent, Ndlovu mostly hired hitmen to ambush her victims and either shoot or bludgeon them to death, the court found.

AFP reported that she personally poisoned one sister, lacing her tea and then strangling her when that failed to work.

She was caught red-handed in 2018, when one of her hitmen tipped off the police after she hatched a plan to burn down another sister's house, AFP said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Medical Insurance Fraud

Bei ya jioni, bottoms up
Profile: Xi Jinping, the man who leads CPC on new journey
Under his leadership, China is becoming a powerful country, and is now entering an era of strength

MOST READ

Over 60,000 Kenyans apply for 553 job openings at JSC
Over 60,000 Kenyans apply for 553 job openings at JSC

NATIONAL

By Elvince Joshua

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
99 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

99 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital
US orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

US orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave
New alliance wants to oust Ethiopia's PM by talks or force

By Reuters | 1 day ago

New alliance wants to oust Ethiopia's PM by talks or force
SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage

By Reuters | 1 day ago

SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC