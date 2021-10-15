× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

British MP David Amess dies following horrific knife attack in Essex church

EUROPE
By Mirror | October 15th 2021

Sir David Amess was attacked during a constituency surgery. (Mirror)

Sir David Amess has died hours after being stabbed multiple times on Friday afternoon.

The Conservative MP, who represented Southend West in Essex, was reportedly attacked by a man who walked into a church in Leigh-on-Sea where he was hosting a constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old remained in the Belfairs Methodist Church for at least two hours following the incident at around 12.05pm receiving treatment, according to reports.

An air ambulance was at the scene, as were other emergency vehicles, with the area sealed off and placed on lockdown.

KEEP READING

 British MP stabbed multiple times

 Man kills friend in Elgeyo Marakwet for calling him 'young boy'

 17-year-old boy arrested for stabbing man, 20, in rivalry over a woman

 State House intruder’s rant on Facebook

Essex Police arrested a man, then later confirmed the victim had died.

The force tweeted just after 3pm: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in #LeighonSea. We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm.

"Sadly, a man later died. A man was arrested at the scene. We are not looking for anyone else."

Counter-terrorism police are understood to be assisting the investigation.

It is not clear if the MP's wife, Julia Arnold, was with him at the time, although she does help him with casework.

Local councillor John Lamb, who was at the surgery with Mr Amess, described the MP as an "amicable" family man.

"He's a family man, he's got four daughters and a son," he told the PA news agency.

A Conservative MP has been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery.

A Conservative MP has been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery.

"He's always trying to help people and especially refugees he's tried to help.

"He's a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it."

Friend Tim Gocher said: “I’m absolutely gutted. He’s a very good friend of mine. Everyone knows him. He’s done this surgery for years. Everyone knows him, knows he is dedicated to helping everyone.”

Mr Amess had tweeted earlier this week that the surgery would be going ahead.

The incident has caused shock waves to spread through the usually quiet seaside neighbourhood.

Witnesses on the scene recalled the chaos that unfolded after the attack.

Anthony Gavin Fitch, 38, said he was just getting out of his car when he saw a woman wearing a Conservative Party badge phoning the police outside the church.

Police officers and ambulance crew attend following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess

"She was saying 'get here as soon as you can, he's still in the building'."

Referring to the man who was arrested, Mr Fitch added: "He was taken away by two officers with armed police behind him. He didn't make any noise."

He went on to say a woman inside the church told "there was an altercation" and Mr Amess was stabbed three times.

Lee Jordison, 40, who also witnessed the aftermath, was told that a woman came out from the church screaming "he's not breathing".

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I was working in our shop about 100 metres away when I was alerted to ambulances and police cars going past.

"I took a walk down the road and saw police setting up a cordon. I spoke to someone walking up the road and they said there was a stabbing in the church.

"There were lots of ambulances and police with machine guns.

"I heard from a couple of people that a lady came out screaming phoning the police saying 'please get here quickly he's not breathing."

Brendan Cox, widower of the late Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in an attack in 2016, said the stabbing was "as cowardly as it gets".

He tweeted: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times in an incident in his constituency

Media opportunities to film the start of a Cabinet meeting on Friday have been cancelled, as was a planned interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which was due to take place afterwards.

Mr Amess had been an MP since 1983, first for Basildon and since 1997 for Southend West.

He was a well-known backbencher who never held a ministerial or shadow ministerial post during his 38 years in parliament, instead of campaigning on issues including animal rights.

He was considered to be on the right of the Tory party and opposed bills furthering LGBT rights, including equal age of consent and same-sex marriage.

Earlier this year he spoke out about anti-social behaviour and knife crime and was a firm supporter of Brexit.

He was created a Knight Bachelor in the 2015 New Year Honours for political and public service.

He is a member of the Imperial Society of Knights Bachelor.

Share this story
NEVs gaining popularity among China's young generation
As of April, the number of NEVs in the city reached 92,700 units, and about one in four vehicles running on the roads in Liuzhou is electric-powered.
Boomplay streams now count towards Billboard Charts
Boomplay's data will now be added to the data that informs the prestigious Billboard charts.

MOST READ

Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself
Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

NATIONAL

By Evans Monari - As read by SG Ken Ogeto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
British MP stabbed multiple times

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

British MP stabbed multiple times
Man builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Man builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view
Harry and Meghan bet on finance with ESG venture

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Harry and Meghan bet on finance with ESG venture
Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC