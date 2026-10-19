Wildlife conservation must put people first, experts say

Human-wildlife conflict incidents in Kenya reached 9,929 in the 2024/25 financial year, resulting in 131 human deaths and 341 injuries, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). The figures included 5,596 crop-destruction incidents, 2,772 cases of livestock predation and 573 property-damage incidents, highlighting the toll of human-wildlife conflict on communities living alongside wildlife.
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