India-US relationship is important to ensure free, open trade

WORLD
By Agencies | October 10th 2021

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance not only for the two countries but also for ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The Deccan Chronicle last week reported that Shringla spoke at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit. The two-day 2021 India Ideas Summit began on Wednesday.

He said there is every reason to believe that the bilateral relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come.

"India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and a peaceful and prosperous world," the Deccan Chronicle reported Shringla saying.

"There is every reason to believe that India-US relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come. Today, we are in a strong position and poised to move forward exponentially in many of the areas that we have identified together."

Referring to Afghanistan, Shringla is reported to have said both US and India will work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond.

