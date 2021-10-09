French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron
EUROPE
By Reuters
| October 9th 2021
France will launch a campaign for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty as part of its upcoming presidency of the European Union, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
A conference will be held in Paris gathering civil society groups from countries where the death penalty is in use or suspended, Macron said in a speech to mark the 40th anniversary of France's abolition of the punishment.
France, which will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2022, will also work with other member statestowards a United Nations resolution requiring countries to report each year the number of death penalty sentences given and executions carried out, he said.
Macron was speaking alongside Robert Badinter, the justice minister of late President Francois Mitterrand who steered the abolition of the death penalty through the French parliament in 1981.
KEEP READING
Envoy to return to US after Biden-Macron call
Envoy to return to US after Biden-Macron call
France was the 35th country in the world to outlaw the death sentence. Further abolitions and moratoriums since then mean that most countries no longer use the punishment, although several large nations including China, Iran and the United States maintain it.
In France, the public remains sharply divided on the issue, according to opinion polls, and right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour who has burst into contention for next year's presidential election has said he supports the death penalty in principle.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya and France ink Sh300 billion projects
Rais Emmanuel Macron azuru Kenya kwa mara ya kwanza
Uhuru, Macron to discuss the proposed development of commuter rail services to JKIA
There's nothing new in Pandora PapersIt would be interesting to find out who else is on the list. My hunch tells me you will find non-entities as proxies.
A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyresIn villages, towns and cities, piles of waste are a common sight, and residents often burn them at night for lack of a safer method of disposal.
MOST READ
Police in Nairobi barred from using private, unmarked cars
NAIROBI
- Government takes charge of Kenya Power as it starts reforms
NATIONAL
- Celebrated TV anchor Badi Muhsin is dead
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Former VP Awori wins back late kin's 30-acre land from trespasser
NATIONAL
- Moi-era minister who streamlined Roads ministry dies at 75
NATIONAL
- Why the name Kanini Kega, MP explains
POLITICS