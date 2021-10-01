Somalia opens first public oxygen plant to help treat Covid-19 amid severe shortage
AFRICA
By Reuters
| October 1st 2021
Somalia's first public oxygen plant opened on Thursday, in a ray of hope for a country where a lifesaving treatment for the coronavirus has been largely unavailable to patients during the pandemic.
Global demand for medical oxygen has surged with the Covid-19 pandemic, and many countries have experienced desperate shortages.
This and a lack of other equipment mean Africans seriously ill from Covid-19 are more likely to die than patients elsewhere, according to a study published in May by medical journal The Lancet, which cited data from 64 hospitals in 10 countries.
The new plant in Mogadishu was purchased for 282,000 euro ($240,700) from Turkey by the Hormuud Salaam Foundation, established by the country's largest telecoms company, Hormuud.
KEEP READING
Effective communication key to tackling vaccine disinformation
Three million vaccines so far administered as Covid-19 cases up by 260
Things looking up as 2.1 million Kenyans back to work after Covid mass layoffs
It will be installed at the Banadir Maternity and Children Hospital, where the foundation has also funded the repair of its Covid-19 ward.
The wing and the hospital's outer wall were partially destroyed during a nearby attack in July by Islamist al-Shabaab militants, who are fighting to overthrow the government.
Medical oxygen production needs experts to operate and maintain equipment. It also requires reliable electricity and water supplies, which most Somali public hospitals do not have.
Other countries, such as India, suffered severe oxygen shortages during surges in Covid-19 infections, forcing desperate families of patients to pay exorbitant prices for cylinders.
"One cylinder of oxygen usually costs around $50 in Somalia but can reach up to $400 or $500 (at private hospitals) because of the shortage," said Abdullahi Nur Osman, CEO of Hormuud's foundation.
He said the oxygen will be distributed among the public hospitals in the capital Mogadishu free of charge.
As of Wednesday, Somalia had reported nearly 20,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,100 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, but figures could be far higher due to inadequate testing and unreported deaths.
Only 1% of Somalia's 15 million citizens are fully vaccinated, reflecting inequities in vaccine distribution that the World Health Organization warns will prolong the pandemic, which has already claimed nearly 5 million lives.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Pacquiao makes Philippines presidential run officialManny Pacquiao said he was unperturbed by the results of an opinion poll showing him in fourth spot among preferred presidential contenders
Tea pickers lose case seeking to compel James Finlay to release medical recordsIn the UK, the tea workers are seeking £15,000 (Sh 2.3 million) each in the All Scotland Sheriff Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.
MOST READ
Pakistan job seekers using Nairobi for transit
RIFT VALLEY
- Laikipia University student killed by roommate’s boyfriend
RIFT VALLEY
- Prof Hamo introduces Jemutai as wife at Kanu event
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
- State cracks down on illegal Pakistan immigrants
NATIONAL
- DP William Ruto: Go to tycoons, let me meet hustlers
POLITICS
- Jowie shot self after Maribe kicked him out of her house, witness tells court
NAIROBI