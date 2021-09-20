Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital
WORLD
By Reuters
| September 20th 2021
A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said.
A video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.
"There were about 60 people in our classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs," student Semyon Karyakin told Reuters.
The gunman was wounded after resisting arrest and was being treated in hospital, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said in a statement.
KEEP READING
Russia's Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 infects inner circle
Remembering September 11 from an eyewitness account
20 years later: How 9/11 changed the world
University spokesperson Natalia Pechishcheva earlier said the shooter had been "liquidated" but later said he was in police custody. Footage from the scene showed his body lying on the ground outside the university building.
The Investigative Committee had initially said eight people had been killed.
The gunman was identified as a student at the university who had obtained the hunting rifle in May, it said.
A car of Russia's National Guard is seen at the scene after a gunman opened fire at the Perm State University in Perm, Russia September 20, 2021.
Local media identified the gunman as an 18-year-old student who had earlier posted a photo of himself on social media, posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition. That photo could not be independently verified.
"I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years, and I realised the time had come to do what I dreamt of," said a posting on a social media account attributed to him that was later taken down.
It indicated that his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.
Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport to those who meet specific requirements.
In May, a lone teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing nine people and wounding many more. read more
That was Russia's deadliest school shooting since 2018 when a student at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea killed 20 people before turning his gun on himself.
Russia raised the minimum age for buying firearms from 18 to 21 after the Kazan shooting, but the new law has yet to come into force.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyan government pledges 1 billion Shillings towards repatriation of Dadaab refugees
NEWS SOURCES with James Smart and Dennis Onsarigo; Analyzing the Hot Topics 13th April 2016
Three injured after al Shabaab attacks a police post in Wajir, manhunt underway
Doctors' union want Governor Ndiritu Muriithi cited for contemptOver 35 Laikipia medical doctors sacked in 2019 have now filed a petition at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri.
Musalia Mudavadi faces herculean task to lock Western blocANC leader Musalia Mudavadi faces a daunting task to lock out his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and others from Western.
MOST READ
What pulpit ban? DP Ruto addresses Kiambu church, donates Sh2m
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Court halts KRA bid to auction hospital's Sh22b machines
NATIONAL
- TSC all set to roll out new refresher courses
EDUCATION
- Ruto’s church politicking irony
POLITICS
- Unions ask CS Magoha not to reappoint former UoN council members
EDUCATION
- Order! Kaparo on Raila's fifth stab at presidency, the big Laikipia lie and dancing politicians
NATIONAL
By Nzau Musau