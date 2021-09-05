Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 5th 2021
Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea's capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in the West African state.
However, the defence ministry said an attack on the presidential palace by mutinous forces had been put down.
Heavy gunfire had broken out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning, with several sources saying an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.
An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers, said in the broadcast that they planned to form a transitional government and would give further details later.
KEEP READING
Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry
Court upholds Guinea poll result
Guinea ruling party 'wins' parliamentary poll
The soldier spoke after videos shared on social media - which Reuters could not immediately authenticate - showed President Alpha Conde surrounded in a room by army special forces.
The defence ministry said the attempted insurgency had been put down.
"The presidential guard, supported by the loyalist and republican defence and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants," it said in a statement.
"Security and combing operations are continuing to restore order and peace."
Earlier, videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling Conkary's streets and one military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off.
Many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace, the source added.
RELATED VIDEOS
Guinea: Group of women vow to ensure tension it does not descend to violence
KWS seize a suspect with a 500 Kg consignment of Pangolin Scales
Guinea: Group of women vow to ensure tension it does not descend to violence
Governor Mwangi wa Iria campaign team blocked by policeThe group was forced to stay put with his convoy of more than 20 branded vehicles at the police roadblock between Njabini and Naivasha.
Map out Lake Victoria to stop abuse of KenyansThe revival of the Joint Border Commission set up in 2016 between Uganda and Kenya to map out the maritime border would go a long way.
MOST READ
City trains jammed as commuters avoid torturous Mombasa Road
NAIROBI
- MPs from 11 Mt Kenya counties pledge to support DP Ruto's 2022 bid
POLITICS
- What Matiang'i didn't reveal on deployment of police officers
NATIONAL
By Allan Mungai
- Nairobi motorists to part with Sh100 per hour in parking fees
NAIROBI
- Woman who died in Saudi Arabia was tortured, family told
RIFT VALLEY
By Edward Kosut
- Commonwealth job: CS Matiang'i now seeks Zambia support
NATIONAL
By Brian Otieno