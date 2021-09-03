Former US Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to molesting teenage boy
WORLD
By Reuters | September 3rd 2021
Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he molested a 16-year-old boy in 1974, a case that makes him the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor.
McCarrick, 91, a former archbishop of Washington, DC, entered his plea through a court officer at a state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, after being charged in July with three counts of indecent assault and battery.
Each charge carries up to five years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender. McCarrick has said he had no recollection of committing child abuse.
Bail was set at $5,000, and McCarrick was ordered not to have contact with his alleged victim or children. His next hearing is Oct. 28.
McCarrick wore a face mask and used a walker as he entered the courthouse, walking past a large number of TV cameras, news photographers and advocates for victims of clergy abuse.
KEEP READING
Violence in childhood is still common in the country
Life sentence for man who defiled his niece
Landlord, sons flee after minor is defiled
Two held over kidnapping of high school girls in Elgeyo-Marakwet County
He said nothing during the hearing. Daniel Marx, a lawyer for McCarrick, declined to comment after the hearing.
Susan Renehan, 73, who said a priest sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, said she hoped McCarrick's case was a "beginning, not the end."
"So many children lost their lives, their innocence,” she said at the courthouse. “Nobody seems to care in the Catholic Church.”
McCarrick was expelled from the Roman Catholic priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexual crimes against minors and adults.
A lengthy Vatican report released in November 2020 found that McCarrick had risen through the church's ranks despite persistent rumors of sexual misconduct.
McCarrick faces several civil lawsuits from men who have accused him of sexual abuse decades ago, but the statute of limitations in those cases has expired, preventing criminal charges.
The statute of limitations in the Massachusetts case was frozen when McCarrick, a non-resident, left the state.
According to court records, the alleged victim said McCarrick, a family friend, began molesting him when he was a young boy in several states, including New York, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
The man told police that during his brother's wedding reception on June 8, 1974, at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, McCarrick told him his father wanted the two of them to have talk about his misbehavior.
McCarrick groped him as they walked around campus before taking him into a small closet-like room and fondling him while saying prayers, the man told authorities.
RELATED VIDEOS
Anglican priest arraigned in court for defiling his 7 year old niece
Makala maalum: Kimya Saliti (Part 2)
Police in Kayole are searching for a children's home owner wanted for allegedly defiling a girl
Mexican boxer Zapata dies after fight knockoutBritish-based Brain injury association Headway has again called for a ban on boxing after the death of Mexican teenager Jeanette Zacarias Zapata follo
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Ruto allies now demand list of properties owned by VVIPs
POLITICS
- DP’s office denies links to property listed by CS Matiang’i
NATIONAL
- Nairobi traffic jams may ease on October 15, says KeNHA boss
NAIROBI
- Inside DP William Ruto’s security detail
EXPLAINERS
By Betty Njeru
- DP Ruto accuses Matiang'i of dishonesty
POLITICS
- Special Report: When things fell apart for top universities
EDUCATION