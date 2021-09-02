Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape
WORLD
By Reuters | September 2nd 2021
A television presenter in Ivory Coast was convicted on Wednesday of glorifying rape and given a one-year suspended prison sentence for asking a convicted rapist he invited onto his prime-time show to simulate a sexual assault using a mannequin.
The court also fined the presenter, Yves de Mbella, 2 million CFA francs (Sh400,000) and banned him from leaving Abidjan, the country's commercial capital, for one year, a spokesperson for Ivory Coast's justice system told Reuters.
The man who appeared on the show was sentenced to two years in prison, the spokesperson said.
De Mbella has apologised for the segment in which he asked his guest to demonstrate how he raped women, helped him adjust the female mannequin and asked whether the victims "enjoyed it".
KEEP READING
DCI: Senator Mithika Linturi trying to evade rape charges
Man found guilty of defiling 10-year-old gets 20 years in jail
Minors defiled and teacher raped after gang raids three schools in Ikolomani
Pakistani women on their own as wanton rape, oppression rise
De Mbella said on Tuesday he had been trying to "raise awareness" in the segment, which aired on the Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne (NCI) private television station on Monday, but said he had "made an error".
NCI also apologised and cancelled the final episode of de Mbella's show, which had been scheduled for Friday. An online petition calling for de Mbella's show to be cancelled has received nearly 50,000 signatures.
Ivory Coast's independent communications council on Tuesday ordered de Mbella suspended for 30 days, saying the segment had condoned rape and attacked the dignity of women.
RELATED VIDEOS
Gwiji wa Nyimbo za Lingala Papa Wemba afariki Mjini Abidjan
Congolese music legend Papa Wemba dies after collapsing in a festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Hearing of case of survivors of 2007/8 PEV against government postponed to 14th of April 2016
With nine shooting Masters, Kenya goes hunting for moreKenya will have two additional Masters shooters at the conclusion of the four-day International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) Africa Championshi
Man kills brother in argument over three seater-couchThe suspect allegedly smashed his brother's head with a blunt object killing him on the spot
MOST READ
I need psychological help: Mother of brothers lynched in Kitengela opens up
COUNTIES
- DP William Ruto’s 10 days on the cross as 2022 fight takes shape
POLITICS
By Brian Otieno
- DP Ruto dismisses calls for Matiang'i to explain security detail change
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Matiang'i: Ruto has biggest security detail in history
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
- DP Ruto’s allies woo ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi
POLITICS
- Mombasa Road sections under construction to be opened to ease traffic
NAIROBI
By Jael Mboga