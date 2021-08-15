× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma undergoes surgery

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 15th 2021
Former South African president Jacob Zuma [Kim LUDBROOK, POOL, AFP)

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday.

Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided. 

"Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country's top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19. 

 Former South African President Jacob Zuma taken to hospital

 Why South Africa chaos offers lessons for Kenya’s 2022 polls

 South Africa engulfed by tensions of three decades

 Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says

Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9 after his hospitalisation. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20.

The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial. 

Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defence firm Thales (TCFP.PA), over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005.

Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

Kisii conjoined twins delivered through cesarean section

Kisumu’s triplets who had their lives threatened by heart disease undergo successful surgery

Fatuma Ibrahim, the lady from Wajir who was stabbed discharged from hospital

MPs to IEBC: It's our money, we use it as we see
Just when you thought you had seen it all, our hardworking august House tenants have pulled another surprise.
At least 22 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
At least 22 people were killed and 79 injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon early on Sunday, the health minister said.

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
