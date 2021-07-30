Self-proclaimed miracle healer Babu wa Loliondo is dead

Ambilikile Mwasapile alias Babu wa Loliondo dies in Arusha, Tanzania. [Courtesy]

Retired Tanzanian Priest Ambilikile Mwasapile alias Babu wa Loliondo is dead.

Tanzanian dailies reported that Babu died on Friday evening at a health facility in Arusha, where he was taken after a sudden illness.

His aide Paul Dudui confirmed to Tanzania’s Mwananchi News that: “It’s true that mzee is dead. We are currently waiting for his remains to be brought to Wasso Hospital mortuary (Ngorongoro District).”

His family said that he had been unwell for two weeks.

Babu, who died aged 86 rose to fame in late 2010 when he claimed to have a cure for diseases such as cancer, HIV, and Diabetes.

The retired Lutheran pastor made quite a fortune over his ‘miracle-healing campaign’ after seeing thousands of hopefuls trickle to little-known Loliondo, seeking his intervention on their health.

Some, including Kenyans, died on the way in their quest to try out Babu’s special medicine.

Between 2010 and 2012, Babu minted thousands, having administered his concoction to millions.

The herbal doctor, however, claimed that the cure was dismissed by propaganda and smear campaigns by medical doctors and Non-Governmental organizations.

