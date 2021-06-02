× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

AFRICA
By Reuters | June 2nd 2021

Former Mali Vice President Assimi Goita. [Reuters]

The African Union has suspended Mali's membership in response to last week's military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, derailing a transition to democratic elections after another military coup last August ousted the previous administration.

Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.

The African Union called for "an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition ... failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions," the AU's Peace and Security Council said.

KEEP READING

 Ecowas suspends Mali over second coup in nine months

 Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

 Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed by military

 Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role

Mali's neighbours and international powers fear the latest revolt will jeopardise a commitment to hold a presidential election in February, and undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants, some of which are based in Mali's desert north.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday.

The African Union suspended Mali after last August's coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru pushes for ICC withdrawal

Uhuru departs for Djibouti to attend heads of state summit of troop contributing to Amisom

IGAD and EAC say Ugandan polls met minimal requirements for a free and fair election

Share this story
Why Maguire should not be in England’s Euro 2020 squad – Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand has criticised Gareth Southgate's decision to name injured Harry Maguire in England's Euro 2020 squad.
Nakuru town’s long journey to city status
?Nakuru town’s journey to attaining city status has been long and winding.

MOST READ

Uhuru, Ruto differ on Judiciary
Uhuru, Ruto differ on Judiciary

NATIONAL

By Patrick Vidija

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gun attack on Ugandan ex-army chief kills daughter, driver -military

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Gun attack on Ugandan ex-army chief kills daughter, driver -military
Assassination attempt made on Uganda minister-army spokeswoman

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

Assassination attempt made on Uganda minister-army spokeswoman
Ecowas suspends Mali over second coup in nine months

By AFP | 1 day ago

Ecowas suspends Mali over second coup in nine months
Somaliland goes to the polls tomorrow

By Jacob Ng'etich | 2 days ago

Somaliland goes to the polls tomorrow

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC