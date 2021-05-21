× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Is Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

WORLD
By Too Jared | May 21st 2021
Reportedly killed: Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau. [Courtesy]

The Nigerian Army is investigating reports that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has died or is seriously wounded, reports the BBC.

Shekau, who has waged an insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria since 2009, came under fire on Wednesday during a clash with a rival extremist faction, the Islamic State in West African Province (Iswap).

According to Nigeria’s intelligence services, Iswap fighters – led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the son of Muhammad Yusuf, a radical cleric and founder of Boko Haram who was killed by police in 2009 – besieged Boko Haram positions in Sambisa Forest, north-east Nigeria, in dozens of pickup trucks. 

“To avoid capture, Shekau shot himself in the chest and the bullet pierced his shoulder. He was badly injured,” an official is quoted as having told The Guardian.

This is not the first time Shekau has been reported killed or injured.

KEEP READING

 Anger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria’s police brutality hearings

 Top stories you missed in The Nairobian this week

 Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

 Nearly two months after abduction, 39 Nigerian students reunite with parents

In 2016, he resurfaced in a video rejecting assertions by the Nigerian army that he had been seriously wounded.

“You have been spreading in the social media that you injured or killed me. Oh tyrants, I’m in a happy state, in good health and in safety,” said the extremist leader on September 25.

In 2015, Shekau told off the late Chad President Idriss Déby after he declared that he had been replaced by a new leader after the army succeeded in ‘decapitating’ the Islamist insurgency in Lake Chad Basin. Deby was killed by Chadian rebels when commanding troops on the battlefront on April 19, 2021.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

In a video, Shekau said he was still alive and in charge of the group.

In 2014, the Cameroonian military reported that Shekau was killed during a Boko Haram attempt to capture Kodunga, a small village north of Maiduguri, Borno state, northeastern Nigeria. The Cameroonian forces released a photo on social media, allegedly of Shekau's body, as proof.

Claims Shakau later disputed in a video.

In 2013, the Nigerian military claimed that the jihadist was killed at the group’s hideout in Sambisa Forest - the new stronghold for Iswap. 

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Leo Wikendi Michezo April 2 2016

International Hard Rock Cafe launches in Nigeria's Capital Lagos

KDF relocates El Adde camp to new base

Share this story
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role
He says lack of support will undermine the hopes of restoring peace and stability in Somalia
CoG: Impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi political
Wambora said the process to impeach Mohamed Abdi was characterized by disobedience of the court orders.

MOST READ

The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role

By Mwangi Maina | 1 hour ago

Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role
Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed
Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

By AP News | 20 hours ago

Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death
DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC