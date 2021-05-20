× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

EUROPE
By Reuters | May 20th 2021
An aeroplane flies past a statue of Christopher Columbus in central Madrid on August 3, 2011. [Reuters]

Spanish researchers set out on Wednesday to settle the dispute over the true origins of Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades claimed the explorer hailed from Portugal or Spain, rather than Italy, as most scholars agree.

"There is no doubt on our part (about his Italian origin), but we can provide objective data that can ... close a series of existing theories," Jose Antonio Lorente, lead scientist of the DNA study at the University of Granada, told a video news conference.

Historians believe Columbus was born in Genoa in 1451.

The university hosted a meeting of proponents of alternative theories about Columbus' birthplace, that include Spain's Valencia, Espinosa de Henares, Galicia and Mallorca, Portugal's Alentejo region and a few other places.

"I hope (with this research) we will come to the conclusion that unites us in our common objective, which is to demonstrate that Columbus was a Spanish nobleman and not a Genoese sailor," said Alfonso Sanz, an amateur history researcher and author, who says Columbus was born in Espinosa de Henares in central Spain.

KEEP READING

 Family in agony after kin went missing in 'police custody'

 Key suspect in Jennifer Wambua murder case to take mental test

 Family, school trade blame as student goes missing

 Kabi WaJesus admits to fathering child after DNA test

The results of the final stage of DNA research on tiny samples of what scientists believe are the remains of Columbus, his son Fernando and his brother Diego, will be analysed independently by laboratories in Europe and the Americas, and should be published in October.

The first samples were collected in 2004-2005 and the DNA analysis will now resume after a 16-year hiatus due to technology challenges, which meant too much of the precious sample material would be wasted in exchange for too little data.

"Our team agreed on an ethical approach ... wait for a technological development that has now happened," said Lorente.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Columbus died in Valladolid in Spain in 1506, but wished to be buried on the island of Hispaniola that is today shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti. His remains were taken there in 1542, then moved to Cuba in 1795 and then to Seville in 1898.

RELATED VIDEOS

Mkuu wa upelelezi Ndegwa Muhoro akosoana na wakili Ahmednassir Abdullahi kuhusu madai ya ufisadi

KTN Leo kamilifu 10 Machi 2016 - Ndegwa Muhoro yu matatani

Ndegwa Muhoro ajipata matatani kwa madai ya kuhusika na hongo ya milioni hamsini

Share this story
Kenya bag four wins at AICC games in Malawi
Kenya national chess team registered an improved performance in their...
Inside Odera’s plan to take Kenya Simbas to first Rugby World Cup
Kenya Simba head coach Paul Odera remains optimistic that Kenya can qualify for their first Rugby World Cup to be...

MOST READ

Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice
Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Breast implant victims to receive compensation

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Breast implant victims to receive compensation
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC