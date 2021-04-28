× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US assures delivery of raw materials for vaccines and oxygen concentrators

ASIA
By The Standard | April 28th 2021
US President Joe Biden. [Reuters]

In the next 48 hours, the United States will be delivering raw material for vaccines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, PPE kits to India, this was assured by US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan in his 45-minute-long phone call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday.

India sees it as one of the most tangible support coming in the need of the hour when the country is facing an alarming rise in the Covid-19 numbers. Sources informed that NSA Doval pushed for India's requirements during the talks. Supply of Remdesivir and raw material required by Serum Institute also figured in the discussion.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," said a White House statement released after Doval-Sullivan talks.

NSA Jake Sullivan and Doval also discussed the Quad vaccine initiative in which more than a billion doses are to be produced in India.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

KEEP READING

 GA Insurance posts Sh1b profit

 India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate's return to Afghanistan

 US, India reiterate commitment to restoration of democracy in Myanmar

 Botswana president in self-quarantine, to miss meeting on Mozambique attacks

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. [Reuters]

The United States is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff.

USAID will also quickly work with CDC to support and fast-track the mobilisation of emergency resources available to India through the Global Fund.

US President Joe Biden also tweeted earlier today, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Last year India exported 50 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to the US for the fight against Covid-19.

ANI has learnt that NSA Ajit Doval also held talks with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Tankers for oxygen supply have been sought along with other equipment. It is learnt both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have assured help to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also holding series of talks with various countries to import medicines, oxygen and tankers for fighting the deadly wave of the pandemic, efforts are being made at multiple levels of government to augment the supply chain. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi talks on Covid-19 vaccine shortage & ARV drugs | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Malaria Vaccine & Covid-19 vaccine jitters | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU

Flattening the Curve: Kenya's Covid-19 numbers drop with positivity rate dropping to 16%

Share this story
GA Insurance posts Sh1b profit
The insurer’s gross written premiums increased 19.6 per cent to Sh8.35 billion in 2020 compared to Sh6.98 billion in 2019.
Alphabet sets profit record, plans Sh5.3trillion buyback
Alphabet shares rose about 4.3 per cent to $2,390.10 in extended trading.

MOST READ

Elected leaders to no longer represent public officers in graft cases
Elected leaders to no longer represent public officers in graft cases

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate's return to Afghanistan

By Standard Reporter | 1 hour ago

India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate's return to Afghanistan
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
India cremating on the streets, crisis a blow to Kenya's vaccination plans

By Mercy Kahenda | 15 hours ago

India cremating on the streets, crisis a blow to Kenya's vaccination plans
Poor Indian girl cracks top banking exam

By Standard Reporter | 22 hours ago

Poor Indian girl cracks top banking exam

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC