× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Cartoons Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Cartoons
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Virginia governor signs bill legalising marijuana possession from July 1

WORLD
By Reuters | April 22nd 2021
Virginia governor Ralph Northam. [Reuters]

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill that legalises the simple possession of marijuana, making the state the first in the U.S. south to allow the drug's recreational use, the governor said.

In a bid to tackle racial disparities in the prosecution of marijuana-related crimes, the state accelerated to July 1 its timetable to pass the legislation, rather than waiting until 2024.

"Seventy-one days from now, Virginia will no longer police adults possessing small amounts of marijuana," Northam said at Wednesday's ceremonial signing of the bill.

Northam cited a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that showed Black residents were more than three times as likely to be arrested for possessing small amounts of the drug.

"We are moving forward in a way that promotes equity, provides a clean slate to those with prior convictions, and reinvests in the communities harmed by over-criminalization," he said on Twitter.

KEEP READING

 Bhang worth over Sh81 million set ablaze

 14 arrested weeding field of marijuana in Naivasha

 David Ndii: I smoked bhang occasionally and still topped my school

 Albanian police find tonne of marijuana under house

Marijuana joints and buds on a stone table. [Courtesy]

The legislation, signed a day after the informal April 20 pot holiday, also known as 4/20, allows anyone aged 21 or more to possess up to one ounce (28.4 grams) of marijuana.

People in the state can cultivate up to four cannabis plants per home for personal use.

NORML, a pro-marijuana group, celebrated the decision as an "extraordinary victory for cannabis justice" in the state.

The timeline for the state to adopt provisions licensing commercial cannabis production and sales is July 1, 2024.

On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that lets banks provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal, a step towards levelling what analysts call a barrier to the development of a national industry. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Two American journalists shot dead on live TV leaving the world in shock

Bhang weighing at least 281 kilograms seized by police in Nakuru

Hon. Kalonzo publicly disagrees with Governor Sonko over legalization of marijuana

Share this story
Minneapolis police face US bias probe after Floyd murder verdict
Floyd's death was one in a long list of police killings that prompted nationwide protests.
India sets a new global record for daily infections
Over 1,300 people have died of the virus every day for the past week

MOST READ

Kiru School principal’s widow declared guilty of murder
Kiru School principal’s widow declared guilty of murder

RIFT VALLEY

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Minneapolis police face US bias probe after Floyd murder verdict

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Minneapolis police face US bias probe after Floyd murder verdict
Idris Deby: An African strong man taken out by the bullet

By Amos Kareithi | 17 hours ago

Idris Deby: An African strong man taken out by the bullet

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC